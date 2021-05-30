US wireless firm to move its Israel offices to Kfar Saba

Parallel Wireless specializes in developing products that enable reception and transmission for all cellular generations (2G-5G). It will lease 2,900 sq.m. in O-TECH’s Building B.

Index Real Estate negotiated the 10-year agreement, which is worth about NIS 40 million.

O-TECH’s other tenants include SodaStream , AstraZeneca, Finastra, Regus, Novo Nordisk, Next, Segment, SIBF Foundation and Aitech Systems.

O-TECH, which was established by the Oshira real-estate company, is a new complex for hi-tech, biotech and international companies. It includes three office buildings, a recreation, entertainment and catering center and occupies more than 100,000 sq.m. The project is valued at about NIS 800m.

“We’re very proud that Parallel Wireless is joining the O-TECH complex,” Oshira CEO Golan Dotan said in a press release.

