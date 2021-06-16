WalkMe completes $2.6b. IPO while Israeli startups raise over $200m.

Meanwhile, Israel's record-breaking fundraising tear continued Wednesday, with more than $200 million raised in one day. Israeli start-ups have raised more than $10.7 billion since the start of the year, topping the total raised for 2020 less than half the time.

Bringg, a last-mile delivery and fulfillment cloud platform provider, said it reached unicorn status as it closed a $100 million Series E investment round at a $1 billion valuation. The funding will be used to quickly scale the company's platform through M&A and by growing its ecosystem of strategic and technology partners. The Tel Aviv-based company said the round, which makes it the only unicorn in the fulfillment space, was led by Insight Partners with participation from seven existing investors, including Cambridge Capital, GLP, Harlap, Next 47, Pereg Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and Viola Growth.

Jerusalem-based KAHR, a cancer immunotherapy company developing novel multifunctional immuno-recruitment proteins, raised $46.5 million. The funds will be used to advance clinical development of the Company's lead product candidate, a targeting fusion protein for the treatment of solid and blood cancers.

Gloat, whose talent marketplace platform aims to reinvent work and careers in global enterprises, announced a $57 million Series C funding round led by Accel, with participation from existing investors Eight Roads Ventures, Intel Capital, Magma Venture Partners, and PICO Partners. With total funding of $92M, the company will accelerate product innovation and market expansion, it said.

Trigo, whose technology allows shoppers to skip the cashier with frictionless checkout technology, raised approximately $10 million from German retail giant REWE Group, and Viola Growth, a top Israeli tech investment firm, bringing its lifetime investment above $100 million. The investment comes along with a partnership with REWE, Germany’s second-largest grocery retailer, to provide a “grab-and-go” shopping experience to REWE customers in a new store in downtown Cologne. Tesco, the largest grocery retailer in the UK, invested in the Tel Aviv-based company and opened a similar store last year.

On Tuesday, Duda, a website builder platform for digital agencies and SaaS companies, said it raised $50 million in Series D financing, led by Claridge IL as well as existing investors Susquehanna Growth Equity and Vintage Investment Partners, bringing its total raised to $100 million. There are now one million published websites built by over 17,000 web professionals worldwide on the Duda platform, the Tel Aviv-based company said. the new funding will be used to accelerate growth by developing new products and features, and expanding investments across all departments.

Israeli-founded emergency response technology company Carbyne said Tuesday it raised $20 million just four months after raising another $25 million. The new funding was led by Global Medical Response, the largest private emergency medical services provider in the U.S., and the two will partner to develop advanced interactive communication solutions for the health and medical sectors.

Also Tuesday, digital insurance company Libra raised NIS 24 million with its IPO on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Tuesday, at a NIS 450 million valuation. The company plans to get licensed to sell life insurance in Israel in the coming year.