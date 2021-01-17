Israeli video game company Playtika listed on US stock exchange

The Herzliya-based mobile gaming company, Playtika, has announced on Sunday that it will begin selling a total of 69,500,000 regular stocks to the public with an initial public offering of $27 per stock, according to an announcement from the company.The offering includes 18,518,500 stocks by Playtika and 50,981,500 regular stocks offered by another shareholder. Buyers will also have 30 days to buy an additional 10,425,000 stocks for the price of the initial public offering, once other fees have been cleared. The exchange began on NASDAQ on January 15 under ticker symbol PLTK, and will close on January 20.Founded in 2010, Playtika has more than 35 million monthly active users and its games include Bingo Blitz and Slotomania.In 2016, a group of Chinese investors, including Giant Network Group Co. Ltd. and Yunfeng Capital, a private equity firm founded by Alibaba Group's Jack Ma, acquired Playtika from Caesars Interactive for $4.4 billion.The company, along with a few others in the field, have seen an increase in activity during the coronavirus pandemic, as many were forced to remain in their homes during the lockdowns, driving the demand for video games.Reuters contributed to this report.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });