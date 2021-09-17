Afghan's last Jew signs divorce papers without a Jewish witness - report

Zabulon Simantov, who was considered the last known Jew in Afghanistan before his departure to the United States earlier this month, has reportedly signed a proxy document, which should allow someone to sign the Jewish divorce papers (known as a get) in his name, after withholding them for several years up until now.

However, there is doubt as to whether or not the papers will be recognized in a Jewish court, as the witnesses were not considered "kosher," with one of them reportedly being a Priest.

Israeli journalist Zvika Klein shared news of Simantov signing the document via Twitter on September 15, saying that "the last Jew in Afghanistan signed divorce papers for his wife in Israel. But there were no rabbis by his side - only on Zoom. He pledged to do the same with rabbis in the United States.

"Hopefully he will indeed grant her divorce after Yom Kippur!"





While this step seems promising to many, there are others who are doubtful that he will follow through and finally grant his wife the get, given his alleged track record.

Zabulon Simantov, an Afghan Jew, blows the traditional shofar, or ram's horn, at a synagogue in Kabul (credit: REUTERS/OMAR SOBHANI)

In August it was revealed that the Afghan Jew had been denying his wife a get for some years, and it was speculated that this was why he was not enthusiastic at the idea of leaving his home country for Israel or the US.

Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, the Chief Rabbi of Moscow stated at the time that he had even offered to fly into Afghanistan at one point to oversee the signing of the divorce papers himself, but Simantov had refused.

English Communications Director for the Center of Women's Justice, Rachel Stomel, took to Twitter, voicing the concerns of many over the lack of witnesses at the signing of the document, which could cause it to be seen as illegitimate when it reaches the Jewish court.

"Our intrepid Afghan get refuser has signed a document saying that he agrees to a proxy to grant a get to his wife! The catch: the document was not signed with kosher witnesses (one of them is a priest, for example) so let’s hope this isn’t just another media stunt. It ain’t over," she said wryly.



Simantov's wife and their two daughters have lived in Israel since 1998, but Simantov stayed in Afghanistan until the Taliban takeover in August 2021, after which he left for the United States the following month.

Simcha Pasko contributed to this report