Female orthodox halachic leaders will now be able to receive funding, a salary and acknowledgment by the Religious Services Ministry. In an important step in integrating women into religious services in Israel, Deputy Minister of Religious Services, MK Matan Kahana, announced on Thursday that the ministry will initiate budgeting and recognizing "Meshivot Halacha" female halachic leaders, for the various communities in the country. These Meshivot Halacha will serve in a halakhic-leadership role alongside the rabbis of the communities."

According to an announcement by the deputy minister, the state-funded Meshivot Halacha will provide service and response in the field of family purity in Jewish communities across the country.

"This new initiative is intended to bring about the integration of women in the halachic-communal space and will create a halachic response for women on sensitive and private issues related to family purity," a source in the ministry said.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

According to a "call for proposals" published this week by the Religious Services Ministry, it will budget 21 communities in Israel for participation in employing a Meshivat Halacha.

"This new initiative is intended to bring about the integration of women in the halachic-communal space and will create a halachic response for women on sensitive and private issues related to family purity." Religious Services Ministry source

Kahana commented on the decision and said that "In 2022, it is already clear to everyone that women who are smart students are an integral part of the halachic and community leadership world. Meshivot Halacha is an existing and blessed fact in many Jewish communities in Israel and it is time for the State of Israel to recognize their sacred work and fund their activities. I believe that this step is important and blessed for Judaism that will add Torah and holiness to Israel."

WOMEN OF THE WALL hold a prayer service at the Western Wall in Jerusalem as hundreds of ultra-Orthodox women protest (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

Statements in response

The Ne'emanei Torah Va'avodah movement and Kolech organization said in response to the decision that "We welcome the recognition of Meshivot Halacha in Israeli Jewish communities. We have addressed this issue with the Minister and are pleased that a response will be given to women who are already serving as community leaders. This is an important step towards full recognition of the world of female Torah study.

"We hope that in the future, this budget will recognize the activities of those who already serve as female community rabbis and hope that this will lead to more women in these positions."