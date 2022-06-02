The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Female rabbinic leaders will receive recognition and budgeting from the state

According to a "call for proposals" published this week by the Religious Services Ministry, it will budget 21 communities in Israel for participation in employing a Meshivat Halacha.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JUNE 2, 2022 17:55
ULTRA-ORTHODOX WOMEN work at Malam Group IT’s offices in Betar Illit. (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
ULTRA-ORTHODOX WOMEN work at Malam Group IT’s offices in Betar Illit.
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

Female orthodox halachic leaders will now be able to receive funding, a salary and acknowledgment by the Religious Services Ministry. In an important step in integrating women into religious services in Israel, Deputy Minister of Religious Services, MK Matan Kahana, announced on Thursday that the ministry will initiate budgeting and recognizing "Meshivot Halacha" female halachic leaders, for the various communities in the country. These Meshivot Halacha will serve in a halakhic-leadership role alongside the rabbis of the communities."

According to an announcement by the deputy minister, the state-funded Meshivot Halacha will provide service and response in the field of family purity in Jewish communities across the country.

"This new initiative is intended to bring about the integration of women in the halachic-communal space and will create a halachic response for women on sensitive and private issues related to family purity," a source in the ministry said.

According to a "call for proposals" published this week by the Religious Services Ministry, it will budget 21 communities in Israel for participation in employing a Meshivat Halacha.

"This new initiative is intended to bring about the integration of women in the halachic-communal space and will create a halachic response for women on sensitive and private issues related to family purity."

Religious Services Ministry source

Kahana commented on the decision and said that "In 2022, it is already clear to everyone that women who are smart students are an integral part of the halachic and community leadership world. Meshivot Halacha is an existing and blessed fact in many Jewish communities in Israel and it is time for the State of Israel to recognize their sacred work and fund their activities. I believe that this step is important and blessed for Judaism that will add Torah and holiness to Israel."

WOMEN OF THE WALL hold a prayer service at the Western Wall in Jerusalem as hundreds of ultra-Orthodox women protest (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90) WOMEN OF THE WALL hold a prayer service at the Western Wall in Jerusalem as hundreds of ultra-Orthodox women protest (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

Statements in response

The Ne'emanei Torah Va'avodah movement and Kolech organization said in response to the decision that "We welcome the recognition of Meshivot Halacha in Israeli Jewish communities. We have addressed this issue with the Minister and are pleased that a response will be given to women who are already serving as community leaders. This is an important step towards full recognition of the world of female Torah study.

"We hope that in the future, this budget will recognize the activities of those who already serve as female community rabbis and hope that this will lead to more women in these positions."



Tags orthodox jews women of israel workspace
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

Taiwan jets scramble as 30 Chinese aircraft enter air defense zone

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022
3

Why is Iran showing off a 'secret' drone base? - analysis

Iran's Army chief, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri visit an underground site with drones at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on May 28, 2022.
4

$2 million gold tabernacle stolen from NYC church, angel statue decapitated

Someone got inside a New York City church and severed a head on an angel statue
5

Why are political voices saying Ukraine should 'settle'? - analysis

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky signs on a national flag as he visits a position of Ukrainian service members, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine May 29, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by