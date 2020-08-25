The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Thousands attend Selichot prayers at Western Wall despite coronavirus

Selichot services begin every night at 12:30 a.m. with a central event led by a cantor in order to allow all the capsules to pray together.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 25, 2020 14:45
Selichot at the Western Wall, August 2020 (photo credit: THE WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)
Selichot at the Western Wall, August 2020
(photo credit: THE WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)
Thousands of worshipers have visited the Western Wall in recent days to recite the Selichot prayers, said in the days or weeks leading up to the High Holidays, while following coronavirus regulations at the site.
In most years, the plaza is filled to capacity with worshipers from Israel and around the world during the Selichot prayers. However, due to coronavirus regulations, only 2,000 people in capsules of 30 are able to pray at the site at a time.
Selichot services begin every night at 12:30 a.m. with a central event led by a cantor in order to allow all the capsules to pray together. Worshipers are advised to come before the week before Rosh Hashanah, when heavy crowds are expected. If the plaza is full, no additional worshipers will be allowed entry.
Selichot at the Western Wall, August 2020 (Credit: The Western Wall Heritage Foundation)Selichot at the Western Wall, August 2020 (Credit: The Western Wall Heritage Foundation)
"The sight of thousands of people streaming to the Western Wall Plaza at night during this special week is an unforgettable experience," said the Western Wall Foundation in a statement. "The power of the connection between the Jewish nation and the Western Wall becomes particularly apparent during these special days in which people need prayers for healing and are doing the soul-searching and introspection customary at this time of year."
Selichot, prayers for forgiveness, are recited by Ashkenazi Jews for the week before Rosh Hashanah until the day before Yom Kippur, and by Mizrahi Jews from the beginning of the month of Elul until Yom Kippur.
The prayers center around the recital of the 13 attributes of G-d's mercy given to Moshe at Mount Sinai and petition G-d for forgiveness


Tags Western Wall slichot Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It's time for Europe to follow Germany's lead and ban Hezbollah By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel-UAE deal, who's to thank and what will it lead to? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Trump or Netanyahu, who to believe about the UAE – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El The obsession with Rabbi Nachman and Uman is the new idolatry By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Stop the election madness, it's time for a functioning coalition – comment By UDI SHAHAM

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 Saudi FM says no ties with Israel until peace with Palestinians
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan al-Saud attends the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 24, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by