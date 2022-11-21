The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Kosher bagels allowed in Qatar for FIFA World Cup - rabbi

“We’re taking baby steps, who would have dreamt that there would be kosher bagels in Qatar?" said Rabbi Marc Schneier, adding that Qataris “have absolutely no problem with any type of kosher food.”

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: NOVEMBER 21, 2022 16:05
EVERYTHING BAGELS and beet-cured salmon are sure to get your post-Yom Kippur break fast off to a good start. (photo credit: Eitan Productions)
EVERYTHING BAGELS and beet-cured salmon are sure to get your post-Yom Kippur break fast off to a good start.
(photo credit: Eitan Productions)

Rabbi Marc Schneier of New York denied the claims published by The Jerusalem Post that Qatar banned hot kosher food and Jewish prayer.

Schneier, an influential Jewish figure in the Muslim world and president of the New York-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, a global center for Muslim-Jewish relations, said on Monday that "I've been in touch with the Qataris, to their request, in order to make sure that the FIFA World Cup is inclusive to Jews and Israelis. I never asked for hot food," he said. "The only person that spoke to the Qataris about this [on behalf of the Jewish community] was me."

"I've been in touch with the Qataris, to their request, in order to make sure that the FIFA World Cup is inclusive to Jews and Israelis. I never asked for hot food. The only person that spoke to the Qataris about this [on behalf of the Jewish community] was me."

Rabbi Marc Schneier

He explained that he only had three basic requests from Qatar: "Kosher food, inclusivity and permitting direct flights from Israel." He said that "they delivered. I never asked for more and I was the only official channel."

He added that since no one knows exactly how many kosher keeping Jews will be visiting Qatar and the fact that most of them won't be in the country for the next month, made it difficult to create kosher food - beyond bagels and challah.  

"I'm not an unnamed source," he said of the report, "I have a relationship with Hassan Al Thawadi (the official Qatari representative to the FIFA World Cup) since 2017. We both said that we'll work for the Jewish fans. I will be the first to say they have delivered on all three commitments.”

General view during the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Al Khor, Qatar, November 20, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/PAWEL KOPCZYNSKI)General view during the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Al Khor, Qatar, November 20, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/PAWEL KOPCZYNSKI)

Schneier added that as of now, the kosher catering service will only be creating dairy foods - and until further notice, only bagels and challah.

The struggles of religious Jews in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup

As published exclusively by the Post on Sunday, Jewish organizations have said that even though they were promised otherwise, Qatar won’t allow any cooked kosher food to be sold or offered to visitors of the FIFA World Cup.

Sources in Jewish organizations told the Post that Qatar broke another promise to allow Jewish prayer services in Doha during the games, claiming it couldn’t secure this type of activity and then banned it completely.

“We were promised to be allowed to create prayer spaces in order for religious Jews who came to see the games to have a place of worship,” a representative of a Jewish organization said. “We were recently told that they banned places of worship for Jews because they cannot secure them.”

According to other sources, there is an estimate of more than 10,000 religious Jews from Israel and around the world that are expected to arrive in Doha.

“They were promised to be able to cook kosher food including kosher meat, but at the moment have only been allowed to sell cold bagel sandwiches,” they said.

“We’re taking baby steps, who would have dreamt that there would be kosher bagels in Qatar?" he asked. He added that the Qatari authorities “have absolutely no problem with any type of kosher food.”

As for prayer services, Schneier said that there haven’t been any groups that requested large services.

Yet other rabbinic sources that have been in touch with Qatari officials said that there were suggestions on the table to offer a hotel hall that would serve as a synagogue and to turn the hotel kitchen into a kosher kitchen. The source said that they weren’t able to receive approval for these suggestions.

“Everything at this World Cup is at the last second, so the same thing was with the kashrut,” the rabbinic source said on Monday.

Another head of an Orthodox American Jewish community said that they were planning on bringing a big group to Qatar for the games but have decided not to take the trip because of the lack of Kosher food.

The mashgiach Rabbi Mendy Chitrik of Istanbul told the Post on Monday that they have begun baking kosher bagels with different spreads and toppings - but that there are no plans for more substantial kosher meals in the near future.

The Post reached out to Qatar’s Foreign Ministry for comment, but has not heard back.



Tags Judaism kosher kosher food rabbi jewish qatar world cup soccer FIFA jews Bagel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
5

Why do men touch their crotches so much?

Working from bed - a man works from home with a laptop in bed.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by