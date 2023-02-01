A common mistake: What really causes us to do good deeds?

We tend to think that actions are the central part of life. And thoughts? They’re less relevant. Every day, one thinks thousands of thoughts, if not more. But the truth is that our thoughts are essential.

In a class that he gave at his home in Rabat, Morocco, Rabbi Yoshiyahu pinto explained that at the beginning of every action is a thought. Nothing in the world could get done before someone thinks and plans.

According to Rabbi Pinto, thoughts are like the pregnancy of actions. And just like pregnancy is substantially essential, and what happens during pregnancy affects the person’s life, so too, thought is the base of man’s actions. Therefore, man’s thoughts must be clean and pure, so they will positively influence his actions. Watch his full class.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel