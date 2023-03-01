Watch: How to be careful not to fall into this dangerous trap

It sometimes happens when we are distracted. Someone was kind to us and did us a favor during a time of need, and a stray thought immediately appears, which counts the number of favors we did for him in the past.

It happens unintentionally. These thoughts creep in and try to fix our conscious that here, ‘I don’t owe him, and now it’s even,’ that’s how the word works,” explained Rabbi Pinto to his students.

“But this is a stray thought which is based on destructive inferiority. People are afraid to ‘owe someone something.’ And they end up in a situation of ungratefulness. They don’t mean it, but the trait of inferiority embedded in man and a few moments of distraction cause this.”

Rabbi Pinto clarified that this is a destructive trait that must be destroyed from its root. “You must know that ungratefulness is one of the greatest sins. Woe is to us if we fall into the evil inclination’s trap because of a few moments of distraction. Increase good thoughts and be grateful,” Rabbi Pinto concluded.

