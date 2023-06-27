The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Book of Deuteronomy miracles: "The problem in the brain disappeared"

By MARK FISH
Published: JUNE 27, 2023 15:27
(photo credit: Shuva Israel)
(photo credit: Shuva Israel)

Einav Bublil has nearly a quarter of a million followers on Instagram alone. She is a network host, appeared on the Big Brother show and is a famous cosmetician. For the past two years, she has been at the head of a huge network initiative whose goal is to spread the spiritual remedy of reading the Book of Deuteronomy on Shabbat, an initiative spearheaded by Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, head of the rabbinical court in Morocco.

The Jerusalem Post partnered in a special project to report the stories of miracles and salvations that were sent to Bublil. These stories are thrilling and unusual.

Today’s amazing account: Dana was in her first pregnancy, when the doctors informed her that there was a serious problem with her fetus's brain and there was a high chance that they would tell her to terminate the pregnancy. Dana didn’t despair and she undertook to read Deuteronomy every Shabbat. The new test results shocked her. They were normal! You can imagine the amazing end of the story, that after a few months she gave birth to a healthy and sweet daughter. Not only that, her cousin also became pregnant after years of trying.

Dana wrote to Bublil when she found out that there was a problem with her pregnancy: "I am pregnant for the first time and they found something in my baby's brain that if it does not improve - they want me to consider terminating the pregnancy. In the midst of my trepidation and stress, I remembered what you had been promoting and decided to read the Book of Deuteronomy last Shabbat. Thanks to you, I read the Torah on Shabbat and prayed that the tests would show that the problem had disappeared. I felt holiness in the air and pleaded that my prayers would be answered. I undertook to read the Book of Deuteronomy until I gave birth."

"You asked me to update you," Dana wrote to Bublil after a month. "I undertook to read the Book of Deuteronomy every Shabbat until the birth, with God's help. While reading, I couldn’t help but marvel at the words of wisdom in the book. At the end of my reading, I bless everyone, since one who blesses others is the first to be answered. I also pray for my cousin who has been unable to get pregnant for years. I had flown with her to Uman about a year and a half ago."

"After blessing everyone, I prayed that my tests would be normal, that we would have a salvation, that everything would work out and I would give birth to a healthy girl with God's help. What can I tell you, Einav, just that God's ways are wondrous! After they prepared me mentally that I would lose my child, three weeks passed in which I read the book of Deuteronomy every Shabbat and prayed from my heart. I asked the Holy One, blessed be He, to give me the strength to deal with whatever happens, because one has to have faith not only when things turn out the way you want. I asked that whatever He does will be for my good, and I begged that I merit a salvation. I prayed with tears that He would give me the merit to raise my baby girl. This pregnancy was not planned and it was completely His decision that I get pregnant. May it be God’s Will that I merit to give birth to a completely normal child."

"And then," added Dana feelingly, "when the tests were normal, the scans and the MRI came back normal, my heart started pounding. I am continuing to pray for an easy birth and a perfect baby. Every Shabbat I bless everyone and today we were informed that my cousin is pregnant."

After several months, Dana wrote: "I am thrilled to write you that I had a healthy and lovely daughter, thanks to reading the Book of Deuteronomy. Contrary to everything the doctors told me! The problem in the brain disappeared. My cousin was also able to get pregnant after years of not being able to. Thank you, God!"

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
2

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
3

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by