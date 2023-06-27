Book of Deuteronomy miracles: "The problem in the brain disappeared"

Einav Bublil has nearly a quarter of a million followers on Instagram alone. She is a network host, appeared on the Big Brother show and is a famous cosmetician. For the past two years, she has been at the head of a huge network initiative whose goal is to spread the spiritual remedy of reading the Book of Deuteronomy on Shabbat, an initiative spearheaded by Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, head of the rabbinical court in Morocco.

The Jerusalem Post partnered in a special project to report the stories of miracles and salvations that were sent to Bublil. These stories are thrilling and unusual.

Today’s amazing account: Dana was in her first pregnancy, when the doctors informed her that there was a serious problem with her fetus's brain and there was a high chance that they would tell her to terminate the pregnancy. Dana didn’t despair and she undertook to read Deuteronomy every Shabbat. The new test results shocked her. They were normal! You can imagine the amazing end of the story, that after a few months she gave birth to a healthy and sweet daughter. Not only that, her cousin also became pregnant after years of trying.

Dana wrote to Bublil when she found out that there was a problem with her pregnancy: "I am pregnant for the first time and they found something in my baby's brain that if it does not improve - they want me to consider terminating the pregnancy. In the midst of my trepidation and stress, I remembered what you had been promoting and decided to read the Book of Deuteronomy last Shabbat. Thanks to you, I read the Torah on Shabbat and prayed that the tests would show that the problem had disappeared. I felt holiness in the air and pleaded that my prayers would be answered. I undertook to read the Book of Deuteronomy until I gave birth."

"You asked me to update you," Dana wrote to Bublil after a month. "I undertook to read the Book of Deuteronomy every Shabbat until the birth, with God's help. While reading, I couldn’t help but marvel at the words of wisdom in the book. At the end of my reading, I bless everyone, since one who blesses others is the first to be answered. I also pray for my cousin who has been unable to get pregnant for years. I had flown with her to Uman about a year and a half ago."

"After blessing everyone, I prayed that my tests would be normal, that we would have a salvation, that everything would work out and I would give birth to a healthy girl with God's help. What can I tell you, Einav, just that God's ways are wondrous! After they prepared me mentally that I would lose my child, three weeks passed in which I read the book of Deuteronomy every Shabbat and prayed from my heart. I asked the Holy One, blessed be He, to give me the strength to deal with whatever happens, because one has to have faith not only when things turn out the way you want. I asked that whatever He does will be for my good, and I begged that I merit a salvation. I prayed with tears that He would give me the merit to raise my baby girl. This pregnancy was not planned and it was completely His decision that I get pregnant. May it be God’s Will that I merit to give birth to a completely normal child."

"And then," added Dana feelingly, "when the tests were normal, the scans and the MRI came back normal, my heart started pounding. I am continuing to pray for an easy birth and a perfect baby. Every Shabbat I bless everyone and today we were informed that my cousin is pregnant."

After several months, Dana wrote: "I am thrilled to write you that I had a healthy and lovely daughter, thanks to reading the Book of Deuteronomy. Contrary to everything the doctors told me! The problem in the brain disappeared. My cousin was also able to get pregnant after years of not being able to. Thank you, God!"

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel