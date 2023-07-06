The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Navigating threats to jewish identity: Reflections on the three weeks

By MARK FISH
Published: JULY 6, 2023 11:16
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The Torah passages and Israel's holidays are full of important messages that are relevant and empower our day-today lives. Rabbi Shai Tahan, head of the Sha'arei Ezra community and head of the Arzi HaLebanon teaching house, opens the gates for us to understand these messages, from their source, in a clear way. This week: Navigating Threats to Jewish Identity: Reflections on the Three Weeks

Introduction:

The Three Weeks, encompassing the fast days of the 10th of Tevet, 17th of Tamuz, and 9th of Av, hold deep historical and spiritual significance for the Jewish people. These fasts serve as poignant reminders of the diverse challenges and threats faced by Jewish identity. Today we would like to explore the connections between those fasts and the dangers posed by external and internal influences.

  1. The 10th of Tevet: External Threats and the Siege of Jerusalem:

The 10th of Tevet signifies the beginning of the Babylonian siege on Jerusalem, which ultimately resulted in the destruction of the First Holy Temple. This fast day highlights the danger posed by external forces seeking to suppress Jewish faith and erase Jewish identity.

The 10th of Tevet serves as a reminder of the ongoing threats from gentile cultures that attempt to dilute or eradicate Jewish traditions. It underscores the importance of unity and resilience in the face of external challenges, as well as the need to protect and preserve Jewish identity from external pressures.

  1. The 17th of Tamuz: Internal Challenges and the Breaching of Walls:

The 17th of Tamuz commemorates the breach of the walls of Jerusalem, signaling the beginning of the end for the First Holy Temple. This event signifies the internal challenge faced by the Jewish people when individuals are influenced by external forces and seek to embrace aspects of gentile culture.

On the 17th of Tamuz, the historical significance lies in the breaching of the walls that separated us from external influences, including the culture of the surrounding gentiles. This event symbolizes a rupture in the protective barriers that safeguarded Jewish identity and traditions.

Through introspection and dedication to our heritage, we can strengthen our resilience, ensuring that our Jewish identity remains vibrant and steadfast in the face of outside influences, keeping the walls that are separating between our tradition and the gentiles culture, up and strong. 

     3.The 9th of Av: Self-Inflicted Dangers and Historical Calamities:

The 9th of Av is a solemn day of mourning, commemorating the destruction of both the First and Second Holy Temples, as well as other historical tragedies. 

It represents the dangers that arise when Jews themselves engage in self destruction behavior manifested in moral decline, and deviate from the principles of Judaism.

The 9th of Av highlights the imperative of personal and communal introspection. It reminds us of our responsibility to rectify our behavior, strengthen our ethical conduct, and nurture a deep connection to Jewish values. Through self-reflection and acts of teshuvah (repentance), we can strive to embody the best of our Jewish heritage.

Conclusion:

The Three Weeks, encompassing the fast days of the 10th of Tevet, 17th of Tamuz, and 9th of Av, offer a comprehensive framework for understanding and addressing threats to Jewish identity. From external challenges to internal influences and self-inflicted dangers, these fasts serve as reminders of the ongoing need to protect, preserve, and strengthen Jewish heritage.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel



