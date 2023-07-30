The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Concern and prayers throughout the Jewish world: Rabbi Pinto to undergo a complex operation

By MARK FISH
Published: JULY 30, 2023 20:22
(photo credit: Shuva Israel)
(photo credit: Shuva Israel)

The Jewish world is following with concern the medical condition of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, following the recent deterioration in his health.

Tomorrow, Monday, Rabbi Pinto will be admitted to the hospital in New York, where he will undergo a complex and long operation that is expected to last many hours.

Despite his condition, Rabbi Pinto has continued to give his classes, and in the last few months he visited more than 10 countries, where he gave talks and inspired thousands of his students.

This year, Rabbi Pinto will mark 30 years of leadership of the Shuva Israel community, which has about 100 branches and yeshivas around the world. Rabbi Pinto has tens of thousands of followers and fans, and his talks and classes are in demand all over the world.

Now, in preparation for his admission to the hospital, the Shuva Israel communities are holding prayer and inspiration rallies and the rabbis of the community are asking each and every one to pray for his complete recovery. His full prayer name: Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef ben Zari.

Tonight, at 17:00 US Eastern time and midnight Israel time, Rabbi Pinto is expected to deliver his last talk before the complex surgery. The lesson will be held at the Shuva Israel World Center in Manhattan and will be attended by many of his students.

To watch the live broadcast of the talk:

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
2

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
3

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
4

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
5

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by