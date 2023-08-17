The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Israel prepares for Selichot at Western Wall with thousands set to attend

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation noted that is expecting thousands of visitors to attend Selichot events at the Western Wall, also known as the Kotel, every night during the month.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 17, 2023 21:35
Selichot at the Western Wall. (photo credit: THE WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)
Selichot at the Western Wall.
(photo credit: THE WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)

The Hebrew month of Elul began on Wednesday, and this year, there will be 17 central prayer assemblies for the Israeli public to say Selichot, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation announced in a press release this week.

Selichot prayers are said nightly throughout Elul. These prayers are meant to ask for forgiveness from God and are recited in the days leading up to the High Holy Days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation noted that is expecting thousands of visitors to attend Selichot events at the Western Wall, also known as the Kotel, every night during the month.

“In light of the strong desire of the general public in Israel to participate in the central Selichot events, it has been decided this year to add Selichot gatherings and hold 17 central Selichot assemblies, accompanied by a cantor, amplification, and large screens at the edges of the Western Wall,” the press release stated. “This is to disperse the crowds and allow the public to ascend to Jerusalem and join in the Selichot events throughout the High Holiday season.”

In addition to hosting the events in person, the foundation will live-stream the events on its website for those who wish to participate but may be unable to personally attend.

A Selichot event at the Western Wall. (credit: THE WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION) A Selichot event at the Western Wall. (credit: THE WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)

The Selichot events will be live-streamed on the Western Wall Heritage Foundation's website for those who cannot physically attend and wish to participate in the moving ceremonies.

The first Selichot event will take place early on Saturday morning, beginning fifteen minutes after midnight. 

Dates of Selichot events

The central Selichot events will occur on the following dates:

1.    Motza’ei Shabbat, 2nd of Elul, August 19, 2023

2.    Thursday, 7th of Elul, August 24, 2023

3.    Wednesday, 13th of Elul, August 30, 2023

4.    Thursday, 14th of Elul, August 31, 2023

5.    Wednesday, 20th of Elul, September 6, 2023

6.    Thursday, 21st of Elul, September 7, 2023

7.    Motzei Shabbat, 23rd of Elul, September 9, 2023

8.    Sunday, 24th of Elul, September 10, 2023

9.    Monday, 25th of Elul, September 11, 2023

10. Tuesday, 26th of Elul, September 12, 2023

11. Wednesday, 27th of Elul, September 13, 2023

12. Thursday, 28th of Elul, September 14, 2023, Erev Rosh Hashanah: Hatarat Nedarim (Annulment of vows) at midnight.

13. Monday, 3rd of Tishrei, September 18, 2023, after the Fast of Gedaliah

14. Tuesday, 4th of Tishrei, September 19, 2023

15. Wednesday, 5th of Tishrei, September 20, 2023

16. Thursday, 6th of Tishrei, September 21, 2023

Finally, the ultimate Selichot Event will take place for Motza’ei Shabbat, the 8th of Tishrei, September 23, 2023. The event will mark the eve of Yom Kippur. Hatarat Nedarim, Annulment of Vows, will commence at midnight with the participation of the Chief Rabbis of Israel as well as the Rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites.

Further, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation is planning to host the annual Selichot tours in the Old City and the Western Wall Tunnels sites. The tours will occur after Selichot prayers and the traditional liturgical poems.

Additionally, the new Western Wall Tunnel tour at the Chain of Generations Center will also be open specially for the Selichot period.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
3

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
4

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
5

Peruvian tribe claims it was attacked by seven-foot 'aliens'

An artistic rendition of an alien.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by