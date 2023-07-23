Several Jerusalem streets blocked off due to protests

Several changes to the normal flow of traffic in Jerusalem will be taking place on Sunday due to the judicial reform protests, according to a Sunday morning police statement.

Jerusalem's Kaplan St., Zusman St., and Gaza St. will be closed to traffic for the majority of the day.

Yitzchak Rabin Blvd. between Lorch St. and Ben Zvi Blvd. may also be closed to traffic at various times throughout the day as needed. This also applies to Rupin St. in both directions between the HaZaz intersection and Museum Square.

Police further warned that other streets or segments of streets in the area may also be blocked or be subject to heavy traffic. Officers will be assigned to direct traffic and maintain public order, according to the statement.