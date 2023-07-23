The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Several Jerusalem streets blocked off due to protests

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 23, 2023 07:39

Several changes to the normal flow of traffic in Jerusalem will be taking place on Sunday due to the judicial reform protests, according to a Sunday morning police statement. 

Jerusalem's Kaplan St., Zusman St., and Gaza St. will be closed to traffic for the majority of the day. 

Yitzchak Rabin Blvd. between Lorch St. and Ben Zvi Blvd. may also be closed to traffic at various times throughout the day as needed. This also applies to Rupin St. in both directions between the HaZaz intersection and Museum Square.

Police further warned that other streets or segments of streets in the area may also be blocked or be subject to heavy traffic. Officers will be assigned to direct traffic and maintain public order, according to the statement. 

Israeli medical professionals to stage demonstration
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/23/2023 07:24 AM
Poland says hub to fix tanks damaged in Ukraine opens
By REUTERS
07/22/2023 11:00 PM
All clear given after terrorist infiltration alert in Nachliel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2023 10:33 PM
Labor's Michaeli calls on opposition to boycott reasonableness vote
By Walla!
07/22/2023 10:11 PM
Terror attack thwarted at Gilboa checkpoint
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2023 06:21 PM
Iran summons Danish envoy to protest Koran burning in Copenhagen
By REUTERS
07/22/2023 06:19 PM
Israeli former defense chiefs blame Netanyahu for reservists crisis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2023 06:18 PM
Russian journalist killed, three wounded near Ukraine frontline
By REUTERS
07/22/2023 03:07 PM
Ukraine launched attempted drone attack on Crimea, official says
By REUTERS
07/22/2023 11:30 AM
Three Palestinians arrested in connection to Gilo stabbing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2023 09:14 AM
At least six migrants dead after boat sinks off Morocco
By REUTERS
07/22/2023 04:53 AM
Nine-year-old girl dead in collision with vehicle in Rahat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/22/2023 12:22 AM
40-year-old man shot dead in Shuafat - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2023 10:49 PM
Man detained on suspicion of attacking haredim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2023 09:41 PM
UAE summons Swedish charge d'affaires to condemn attacks on Koran
By REUTERS
07/21/2023 09:24 PM
