Tens of thousands of worshippers gathered at the Western Wall for the final Slihot prayer service before Yom Kippur on Saturday night.

The prayers were set to begin at midnight with the Hatarat Nedarim (annulment of vows) ritual, followed by Slihot led by Cantor Moshe Havusha.

Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau and Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, Rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Places Shmuel Rabinovitch, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, and several government ministers and public figures were set to attend the services as well. PRAYERS FOR forgiveness are recited before Yom Kippur, at the Western Wall. (credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

Over two million people took part in Slihot prayers at Western Wall this year

"This year saw a record number of 18 central Slihot events to prevent overcrowding and disperse the masses," said the Western Wall Heritage Foundation.

"Over two million people arrived during the month of Elul and the Ten Days of Repentance for the traditional Slihot ceremonies at the Western Wall, with the theme 'And grant peace among us,' a blessed rise in numbers. These prayers unite the entire spectrum of the Jewish people in this emotional month, at the place that unifies us."

"This year saw a record number of 18 central Slihot events to prevent overcrowding and disperse the masses." Western Wall Heritage Foundation

Tens of thousands of worshippers are also expected to attend Yom Kippur services at the Western Wall. Food and drink will be distributed at the end of the holiday to worshippers to break their fast.