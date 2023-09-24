Yom Kippur candle-lighting times for Israel and US
Published:
SEPTEMBER 24, 2023 11:45
Wednesday, September 24, 2021
Tishrei 9, 5782
Jerusalem
Fast starts: 5:58 p.m.
Fast ends: 7:08 p.m.
Tel Aviv
Fast starts: 6:15 p.m.
Fast ends: 7:10 p.m.
Haifa
Fast starts: 6:07 p.m.
Fast ends: 7:09 p.m.
Beersheba
Fast starts: 6:16 p.m.
Fast ends: 7:10 p.m.
Eilat
Fast starts: 6:05 p.m.
Fast ends: 7:08 p.m.
New York
Fast starts: 6:32 p.m.
Fast ends: 7:29 p.m.
Los Angeles
Fast starts: 6:30 p.m.
Fast ends: 7:23 p.m.
