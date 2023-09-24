Yom Kippur candle-lighting times for Israel and US

See Yom Kippur times for your area.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 24, 2023 11:45
Shabbat candles (photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
Shabbat candles
(photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

Wednesday, September 24, 2021

Tishrei 9, 5782

Jerusalem

Fast starts: 5:58 p.m.

Fast ends: 7:08 p.m.

Tel Aviv

Fast starts: 6:15 p.m.

Fast ends: 7:10 p.m.

Haifa 

Fast starts: 6:07 p.m.

Fast ends: 7:09 p.m.

Beersheba

Fast starts: 6:16 p.m.

Fast ends: 7:10 p.m.

Eilat 

Fast starts: 6:05 p.m.

Fast ends: 7:08 p.m.

New York

Fast starts: 6:32 p.m.

Fast ends: 7:29 p.m.

Los Angeles

Fast starts: 6:30 p.m.

Fast ends: 7:23 p.m.



Related Tags
Yom Kippur
high holidays
fasting
candle lighting
High Holy Days