Looking into the pioneers of the town of Binyamina

In 2022, Binyamina celebrated the centennial of its founding in 1922 by the descendants of the First Aliyah (1882-1903) and the settlers of the Third Aliyah (1919-1923). Known as the Moshava, the town preserved some of its treasures for today’s visitors.

Typical of historic towns in the south Carmel region, the main thoroughfare is appropriately named Hameyasdim (The Founders) Street. Hameyasdim is one of the first three streets in the town. Not much is left of the small brick and wooden houses that populated the street. Each house had two rooms without electricity, water, or even washrooms.

The settlers were proper pioneers. They supported themselves with a small number of livestock, mainly cows, which belonged to each family. Only one of the original houses is left, which provides a hint of how a family could live in a home that size. Lining the street are Washingtonia trees, which are from the palm tree species and of Mexican origin. They have grown to 25 meters high and beyond.

The street and neighborhood are quiet

Today, the street and the neighborhood are quiet, with a few small shops and businesses on the main thoroughfare. There is a falafel booth, also shaped like a little house, and a few old buildings with unique architecture that have saved their façades after renovation.

A coffee shop reminds us of an era long past, when the businesses along the main street were likely frequented by British soldiers who would have filled the town in the early days.

A street in Binyamina. (credit: ITSIK MAROM) A site in the town of Binyamina. (credit: ITSIK MAROM)

Binyamina and Hameyasdim Street are a beautiful piece of history where the past lives alongside the present. Situated between Hadera and Zichron Yaakov, this town and its sites make a worthwhile visit.