Bringing Torah to travel: Yeshiva University partners with El Al

Yeshiva University has announced a new partnership with Israel’s flag carrier, El Al, Yeshiva University said on Wednesday.

Through this new cooperation, travelers on El Al will be offered the opportunity to listen to Yeshiva University Torah classes.

According to the institution, the content available on the platform is from the Yeshiva’s YUTorah online platform, which boasts some 350,000 classes by prominent rabbis, educators, and scholars on subjects ranging from Torah, general halacha matters, prayers, and weekly Torah portions.

Classes for every occasion

The content will be renewed on the El Al streaming services every four to six weeks and will also be reflective of the various occasions and holidays in the Hebrew year.

Rabbi Ari Rockoff, David Mitzner Community Dean for Values and Leadership and co-founder of the YUTorah website, said, “This is a great opportunity to broaden YU’s reach and spread our values across the globe.”

“With our EL AL partnership, we are perpetuating and fulfilling the mission of YU Torah and Yeshiva University, connecting people with Torah.”