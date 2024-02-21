Brave hearts: Soldiers standing strong against fear

The Torah verses convey profound messages that we can insightfully extract for our daily lives. Rabbi Shay Tahan, the Rosh Kollel of Shaarei Ezra in Brooklyn, NY, graciously opens the gates to understand them.

Being Jewish, it's natural to feel a sense of fear when considering our small numbers among a vast quantity of enemies. The large demonstrations we've witnessed recently against the Jewish people abroad demonstrated significant power. The thought of where things are heading, especially as our enemies continue to multiply consistently and rapidly, sends chills down our spines.

The Torah provides guidance on how to overcome the fear instilled by many enemies, advising us not to fear their large numbers.

וְרָאִיתָ סוּס וָרֶכֶב עַם רַב מִמְּךָ לֹא תִירָא מֵהֶם״ ״ meaning: "When you see a nation much larger than yours, do not fear." The reason behind this instruction is that they are considered insignificant in the eyes of Hashem, who does not get impressed by large numbers, and since He leads our warfare, we need not worry.

The Torah reiterates the idea that we should not fear a large quantity of enemies, emphasizing that Hashem is infinitely greater than them, stating: כִּ֤י תֹאמַר֙ בִּלְבָ֣בְךָ֔ רַבִּ֛ים הַגּוֹיִ֥ם הָאֵ֖לֶּה מִמֶּ֑נִּי אֵיכָ֥ה אוּכַ֖ל לְהוֹרִישָֽׁם׃

Should you say to yourselves, “These nations are more numerous than we; how can we dispossess them?”

לֹ֥א תִירָ֖א מֵהֶ֑ם זָכֹ֣ר תִּזְכֹּ֗ר אֵ֤ת אֲשֶׁר־עָשָׂה֙ ה’ אֱלֹק֔יךָ לְפַרְעֹ֖ה וּלְכׇל־מִצְרָֽיִם׃

You need have no fear of them. You have but to bear in mind what Hashem did to Pharaoh and all the Egyptians:

לֹ֥א תַעֲרֹ֖ץ מִפְּנֵיהֶ֑ם כִּֽי־ה’ אֱלֹקיךָ֙ בְּקִרְבֶּ֔ךָ קל גָּד֖וֹל וְנוֹרָֽא׃

Do not stand in dread of them, for your Hashem is in your midst, a great and awesome God.

The Torah also instructs us not to fear their great and fortified cities, which may seem impossible for us to conquer. Sometimes, the people inhabiting those cities may appear great and lofty. However, the same idea applies: in Hashem's eyes, they are worthless.

שְׁמַ֣ע יִשְׂרָאֵ֗ל אַתָּ֨ה עֹבֵ֤ר הַיּוֹם֙ אֶת־הַיַּרְדֵּ֔ן לָבֹא֙ לָרֶ֣שֶׁת גּוֹיִ֔ם גְּדֹלִ֥ים וַעֲצֻמִ֖ים מִמֶּ֑ךָּ עָרִ֛ים גְּדֹלֹ֥ת וּבְצֻרֹ֖ת בַּשָּׁמָֽיִם׃

Hear, O Israel! You are about to cross the Jordan to go in and dispossess nations greater and more populous than you: great cities with walls sky-high;

עַֽם־גָּד֥וֹל וָרָ֖ם בְּנֵ֣י עֲנָקִ֑ים אֲשֶׁ֨ר אַתָּ֤ה יָדַ֙עְתָּ֙ וְאַתָּ֣ה שָׁמַ֔עְתָּ מִ֣י יִתְיַצֵּ֔ב לִפְנֵ֖י בְּנֵ֥י עֲנָֽק׃

a people great and tall, the Anakites, of whom you have knowledge; for you have heard it said, “Who can stand up to the children of Anak?”

וְיָדַעְתָּ֣ הַיּ֗וֹם כִּי֩ ה’ אֱלֹק֜יךָ הֽוּא־הָעֹבֵ֤ר לְפָנֶ֙יךָ֙ אֵ֣שׁ אֹֽכְלָ֔ה ה֧וּא יַשְׁמִידֵ֛ם וְה֥וּא יַכְנִיעֵ֖ם לְפָנֶ֑יךָ וְהֽוֹרַשְׁתָּ֤ם וְהַֽאֲבַדְתָּם֙ מַהֵ֔ר כַּאֲשֶׁ֛ר דִּבֶּ֥ר ה’ לָֽךְ׃

Know then this day that none other than Hashem is crossing at your head, a devouring fire; it is [Hashem] who will wipe them out—subduing them before you, that you may quickly dispossess and destroy them, as Hashem promised you.

Chazal(תנחומא תולדות ה’) also address this fear, comparing our nation to a sheep among 70 wolves. Adrianus said to Rabbi Yehoshua, "How great is the sheep that stands among seventy wolves!" He replied to him, "Great is the shepherd who rescues her, guards her, and breaks them before her. Be confident, for no vessel formed against you shall succeed."

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel