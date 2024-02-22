Rabbi Pinto comforted the Skverer Rebbe in front of his chassidim

In front of thousands of chassidim, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto arrived last night to console the Rebbe of Skver, who is mourning for the death of his righteous rebetzin Chaya Chana Twersky. She passed away at the age of 81 after suffering illness and weakness in recent years.

The deceased rebetzin is the daughter of the previous Viznitzer rebbe, the Yeshuas Moshe. The present Viznitzer rebbes and the wives of the Belzer and Satmar rebbes are her brothers and sisters.

Rabbi Pinto sat near the Skverer Rebbe, at the side of the Shevet HaLevi Rebbe, the head of the Viznitz yeshiva, the head of the Ger yeshiva and other rabbis.

At the end of Rabbi Pinto’s visit to comfort the mourners, Skverer chassidic community leaders invited him to come see their large-scale, magnificent Chasidic compound which is in the process of being built. Rabbi Pinto also viewed the chassidic group's mikvah (ritualarium) which is also under construction.

Earlier, Rabbi Pinto had been visiting Monsey, New York where he was welcomed at the Imri Shefer yeshiva school by the Talmud Torah and yeshiva students. (credit: Shuva Israel)

After speaking before the students and members of the yeshiva, Rabbi Pinto blessed them and affixed a mezuzah on a door. "Torah study sustains the whole world. You children and yeshiva boys are sustaining and maintaining the entire world with your study," said Rabbi Pinto.

Rabbi Pinto recently returned to his residence in Manhattan, after an inspirational trip to Mexico City and Florida where he gave dozens of Torah classes and encouraging talks.

