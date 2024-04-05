Shabbat candle-lighting times for Israel and the US

See Shabbat times for your area.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Shabbat candles (photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
Shabbat candles
(photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

Friday, April 5, 2024

27 Adar II 5784

New York

Light Candles: 7:07 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 8:08 p.m.

Los Angeles

Light Candles: 6:59 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 7:56 p.m.

Jerusalem

Light Candles: 6:22 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 7:39 p.m.

Tel Aviv

Light Candles:  6:42 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 7:41 p.m.

Haifa

Light Candles: 6:33 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 7:41 p.m.

Beersheba

Light Candles: 6:43 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 7:40 p.m.

Eilat

Light Candles: 6:31 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 7:38 p.m.



