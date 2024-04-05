Shabbat candle-lighting times for Israel and the US
Friday, April 5, 2024
27 Adar II 5784
New York
Light Candles: 7:07 p.m.
Shabbat Ends: 8:08 p.m.
Los Angeles
Light Candles: 6:59 p.m.
Shabbat Ends: 7:56 p.m.
Jerusalem
Light Candles: 6:22 p.m.
Shabbat Ends: 7:39 p.m.
Tel Aviv
Light Candles: 6:42 p.m.
Shabbat Ends: 7:41 p.m.
Haifa
Light Candles: 6:33 p.m.
Shabbat Ends: 7:41 p.m.
Beersheba
Light Candles: 6:43 p.m.
Shabbat Ends: 7:40 p.m.
Eilat
Light Candles: 6:31 p.m.
Shabbat Ends: 7:38 p.m.
