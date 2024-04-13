JewQ finalists compete in Connecticut, inspiring unity across borders

The JewQ International Championship event spelling bee-style finale event took place in Stamford, Connecticut on Monday 8 April. The event took place against the backdrop of the October 7 attacks and on the Jewish traditions connected to the Holy Land, the International Jewish Knowledge Championship announced.

The competition, which transformed the Connecticut town into a vibrant hub of Jewish learning for the event, hosted the finalists, their families, and friends from various countries. During the competition, the finalists demonstrated their mastery of many topics related to Jewish tradition and culture.

The competition included questions from notable figures such as Chani Klein, a Chabad representative, an IDF paratrooper unit commander, and an Israeli farmer who asked questions regarding their respective fields of expertise.

As part of the event, an educational video was shown, which illustrated the historical and religious connection the Jewish people have to the Holy Land, focusing on the significance of this connection.

Another feature of the event was a game show-like competition for the finalists on topics that relate to the biblical text. Crowd at Stamford's JewQ international championship event. (8/4/2024) (credit: SHOLEM SRUGO/MERKOS 302)

Celebrating Jewish heritage

Chabad Headquarters’ Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky said “In today’s environment, where Jewish children face undue challenges, it’s critical to empower our youth with the confidence that comes from deep-rooted knowledge and understanding of their heritage,” in the report. The Rabbi added that “everyone … had a strong feeling of positivity and hopefulness for a bright Jewish future.”

The game show feature of the event was won by Team Torah, after a close match with Team Mitzvot, who were celebrated on stage and awarded with a plaque.

The competition, which was also broadcast online and viewed by hundreds remotely - in addition to over 50,000 in person at the event, brought communities together to cheer the finalists.

The award ceremony at the end of the competition was carried by Rabbi Mendy, who crowned the Ultimate JewQ Champions from different grade levels, some of them were Daniel Marquez from Canada, Naomi Cohen from New York, Yael Jontof-Hutter from California, Isabella Gupta from California, and Stella Tolin from Massachusetts.