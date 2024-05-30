Leading Chassidic Rebbes and Rabbis Meet with Rabbi Yoel Pinto

Documented: Rabbis and public dignitaries have met in the last few days with Rabbi Yoel Moshe Pinto, who is currently staying in Israel conducting inspiring talks to Shuva Israel communities.

Last night, the following distinguished rabbis arrived at Rabbi Yoel Pinto's residence in Jerusalem: Rabbi Yaakov Shapira, head of the Merkaz Rabbi yeshiva, and Chief Rabbinate Council member and chairman of its education committee, Rabbi Michael Lasry, who has been leading the Teshuvah revolution in Israel in recent years.

(credit: Chaim David)

The rabbis discussed Torah topics with Rabbi Pinto and deliberated in matters of Jewish law

with him. They also asked to convey their blessings to his father Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, the leader of the worldwide Shuva Yisrael communities.

At the beginning of the week, Rabbi Yoel Pinto met with the Viznitzer Rebbe. Rabbi Pinto was invited as a guest of honor to the huge Lag b’Omer celebration that took place in Ashdod on the occasion of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai’s death anniversary. The Viznitzer rebbe led it and thousands of Chassidim took part in it.

(credit: Chaim David)

These days Rabbi Yoel Pinto is staying in Israel with the aim of strengthening the Shuva Israel communities under the leadership of his father, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto. In the past month, Rabbi Yoel Pinto gave dozens of Torah and ethical talks with thousands coming to spend time with him and be inspired by his words.

Rabbi Yoel Pinto is the oldest son and successor of Rabbi Pinto. The Shuva Israel community has about a hundred branches and yeshivos all over the world. This year the yeshiva students celebrated 30 years since its founding.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel