Anti-Semitism in France: 38% of French Jewry Express desire to make Aliyah

During the nine months since the outbreak of the Swords of Iron war, 3,714 Jews from France have opened an immigration file for Aliyah to Israel. Approximately 38% of French Jewry are considering emigrating, according to data revealed at a meeting of the Knesset Committee for Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs, where discussions were held about the outbreak of anti-Semitism around the world, protecting Jewish Diaspora communities, and the government assessment of the absorption of the waves of immigration to Israel.

Following the recent government elections in France, the left-wing coalition of the New Popular Front party, made up of many extreme leftists, became the largest faction in the government, having won 182 seats out of a total of 577. President Macron’s centre party alliance came in second place with 168 seats, with Marine Le Pen’s party gaining 143 seats.

As mentioned, according to data revealed to the committee, the past nine months have seen 3,714 new Aliyah files opened by French Jews. According to polls conducted, 68% of French Jews feel unsafe in France, and 38% of French Jewry, who comprise approximately 200,000 individuals, are considering emigration.

Reports from the Jewish Agency reveal a 400% increase in Aliyah files opened since the start of the Swords of Iron war. Approximately 3,300 applicants who opened Aliyah files in France over the past three years are planning to emigrate to Israel during 2024.

Deborah Alhadeff, a teacher at a Jewish school in France, described an anti-Semitic account to the committee: ”Last Friday, children at the Chabad day camp were harassed by 10-year-old local children. These children cursed the children at camp, and antagonized them by calling out things like “dirty Jews.”

Rabbi Moshe Sabag, the rabbi of the Great Synagogue in Paris, revealed his pain when talking about the situation: “People in the Jewish community prefer to hide their displays of Jewishness when in public spaces. The local Jews are very fond of the French culture and love being a part of the country, so it is very difficult for them to immigrate to Israel.”

Once the election results came to light, the Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Anti-Semitism, Amichai Chikli, attacked French President Emmanuel Macron, saying that he had “thrown the French Jewish community under the bus.”

Not accidentally France recently expressed support at the International Criminal Court, when its prosecutor stated his intent to file arrest warrants for Israeli leaders. French politicians appealed for action against Israel following the bombing of Hamas terrorists at Rafah, and French leftist leader, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, called Israel “an army of murderers.” Lawmakers from the French opposition even called for the boycott of a French television station after it conducted an interview with Netanyahu.

These types of incidents have occurred at the same time as the number of anti-Semitic attacks in France have increased. In response, Rabbi Zamir Isayev, the rabbi of the Georgian Sephardic community in Azerbaijan, said that the administration in Paris has been making false accusation against Israel and its ally, Azerbaijan: “Recently, France has blamed Azerbaijan for “incitement” and interference in New Caledonia, which is literally a colony under French control. Paris accuses Baku of supporting the local population in their desire for independence, while at the same time, has decided to supply weapons to Armenia, which can harm the chance for a peace agreement with Azerbaijan. We also a number of reports stating that France is about to send weapons to the Lebanese army, while the Israeli experts are sure that they will swiftly land in the hands of Hezbollah.”

According to Rabbi Isayev, “By employing these actions, France is placing Israel and her ally in danger, since Iran may very well use French arms against Azerbaijan and Israel.”

Rabbi Isayev pointed out that the French position reflects a double standard. They accuse Azerbaijan of interfering, while they themselves are openly supporting the entities that oppose Israel and Azerbaijan. The behaviour of the French undermines the legitimacy and integrity of its policy statements, and the community rabbis are concerned that “Macron’s interference in Israel’s internal affairs will lead to a further increase anti-Semitism in Europe.”

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva israel