Workers uncover remains of a synagogue destroyed by Nazis in Poland

While workers cleared out a plot of land for a parking lot, they discovered the remains of a synagogue in Otwock, Poland, Ynet reported Thursday.

The workers discovered the synagogue's walls and columns. The Polish Monument Preservation Authority made this discovery in the last several days, and work was immediately halted following the discovery.

The Goldberg Synagogue was originally built in 1927, at the initiative and expense of Shlomo and Chaim Goldberg, on Warsaw Street, opposite Otwock City Hall. It was designed by the Polish architect Eugenia Jablonska. The synagogue was destroyed in a fire by Nazis at the beginning of the Holocaust. Its library and study hall were destroyed, but its Torah scrolls were saved.

The synagogue could accommodate 650 worshipers. At the outbreak of the war, approximately 14,200 Jews lived in Otwock, according to The Jewish Virtual Library.

The Goldberg Synagogue was burned along with all the other synagogues in Otwock, Poland, in October 1939. After the war, about 400 Jews resettled in Otwock, but all left Poland shortly after that. Layover yard in Otwock (Poland), August 19, 1942. In the distance Jews sit on the ground overnight awaiting transport to Treblinka. (credit: PICRYL)

'Quite a piece of history'

"This is quite a piece of history that was hidden there," Polish historian Sebastian Rakowski told local media, Ynet reported. "It was discovered at the beginning of June. We knew there was a synagogue there, but we didn't know if something was preserved underground since nothing was showing above ground," he said.

Meir Bulka, who has been researching and exploring Eastern Europe, especially Poland, in recent years and is the chairman of the J-nerations organization, said, "These are indeed exciting findings of historical significance as they represent a chilling testimony of a time capsule from the Holocaust era.”

“I am confident that the authorities will act appropriately to preserve these important discoveries,” Bulka added.

The discovered remains will be transferred to the city museum for investigation.