Green Lantern’s Jewish roots revealed: Why Hal Jordan’s heritage is trending now

The internet has been buzzing with discussions about Hal Jordan, the Green Lantern, and his Jewish heritage, which recently became a trending topic, especially on Monday.

This renewed interest is primarily driven by the anticipation surrounding the upcoming HBO Max series "Lanterns," set to explore the Green Lantern universe in greater depth.

Hal Jordan's Jewish background was officially revealed in a 2016 comic titled Justice League: The Darkseid War: Green Lantern #1. In this issue, it was disclosed that his mother is Jewish and his father is Catholic.

The revelation is part of a larger storyline known as "The Darkseid War," which involves a cosmic conflict between Darkseid, a powerful tyrant from the planet Apokolips, and the Anti-Monitor, a destructive cosmic being.

According to The Jewish Standard, the storyline delves into the immense power and responsibilities that come with wielding the Green Lantern ring and how these impact Hal's character and relationships.

Writer Tom King, who based this aspect of Hal’s background on his upbringing, uses this narrative to add depth to Hal Jordan’s identity, exploring themes of heritage and responsibility.

Recent articles from The Jewish Standard and The Movie Blog have highlighted that this question of Jordan's Jewish identity has gained traction online, partly due to the cultural symbolism embedded in the Green Lantern mythology.

For example, the concept of light, a central theme in the Green Lantern stories, resonates with the Jewish idea of being a "light unto the nations."

Buzz on the upcoming series

The upcoming "Lanterns" series, expected to premiere in late 2025 or early 2026, has further fueled these discussions. According to The Movie Blog, the series will explore the dynamic between Jordan and John Stewart, blending cosmic action with grounded detective work.

Fans are curious whether this new adaptation will delve deeper into Jordan's Jewish heritage and how it will be portrayed on screen.

On Monday, this question of Jordan's heritage became a hot topic on social media platforms, reflecting broader conversations about diversity and representation in superhero narratives.

As production on "Lanterns" progresses, the debate around Hal Jordan’s identity continues to highlight the importance of representation and how superhero stories can reflect our diverse world.

Jordan, the iconic Green Lantern, has been portrayed by several notable actors across different media. Ryan Reynolds brought the character to life in the 2011 live-action film Green Lantern, where his portrayal, despite mixed reviews, remains one of the most recognized.

In the animated world, Nathan Fillion lent his voice to Hal Jordan in multiple projects, including Green Lantern: Emerald Knights and Justice League: Doom, earning acclaim from fans.

Additionally, Christopher Meloni voiced Hal in Green Lantern: First Flight, an animated film that explores Hal Jordan's origin story. Each actor has contributed to the enduring legacy of Hal Jordan, showcasing different facets of this complex character.