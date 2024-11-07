Rabbi Pinto: Most problems arise because people don’t know how to make decisions

In his latest lesson in Manhattan, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto shared a tip for a good life: knowing how to make decisions. According to him, this is the main obstacle that prevents people from advancing and succeeding in life.

“Decisions… decisions… Most of life’s problems, people’s problems, come because a person cannot make decisions,” said Rabbi Pinto. “And after a person decides, they regret it – ‘Why did I decide that? Maybe I made a mistake, maybe I should do it differently.’”

He continued, “A person must learn to make decisions. Whatever you did, you did! Move on. Don’t stay stuck in the past; don’t question endlessly about how and why. Move forward.”

“Don’t live in the past, don’t dwell on spilled milk, or ask why and how it spilled. Move forward. This is from the Holy One; it is the process of rectification. Keep moving forward. This is a correction for this generation, because people find it hard to make decisions,” concluded Rabbi Pinto.

During these days, Rabbi Pinto is also strengthening the Shuva Yisrael Yeshiva in Manhattan, which recently opened its winter session with dozens of exceptional students. The yeshiva aims to provide students with a nurturing environment focused on Torah study, fear of Heaven, Hasidic values, and personal character development.

Rabbi Pinto’s institutions include over 100 yeshivas and study centers worldwide, which have seen significant growth and expansion in recent years.

Currently residing in Manhattan, Rabbi Pinto delivers in-depth Torah lessons and motivational talks to the students, instilling in them values of sound decision-making and the ability to progress without dwelling on past mistakes.

