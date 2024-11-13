Delegation for peace and solidarity visits Amsterdam: Condemnation of Anti-Semitism

A delegation of French and Belgian imams, led by Imam Hassan Chalghoumi, President of the Conference of Imams of France, along with Chief Rabbi Moshe Levin, Vice President of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER) and special advisor to the Chief Rabbi of France, and author Marek Halter, has arrived in Amsterdam to strongly condemn the anti-Semitic violence that occurred last Thursday against supporters of Israel.

During their visit, the delegation met with Rabbi and Chief Judge of Amsterdam, Rabbi Eliezer Wolf, a member of the European Rabbinical Court, along with other community leaders. The delegation also visited the Anne Frank House, where they were warmly received by museum director Ronald Leopold. “We cannot tolerate such displays of hatred and violence,” Leopold stated emotionally.

The delegation, composed of religious leaders committed to upholding values of peace and tolerance, placed flowers at the Anne Frank House as a symbol of these values and in memory of Anne Frank, a powerful emblem of the fight against anti-Semitism and the necessity for peaceful coexistence between communities.

Imam Hassan Chalghoumi declared: “We will not remain silent in the face of the troubling rise of anti-Semitism in Europe. It is essential to remind everyone that hatred has no place in our religion or society. We must unite and take concrete action to combat all forms of discrimination and violence.”

Author Marek Halter, a steadfast advocate for peace and remembrance, expressed his support for the initiative, stressing the urgency of educating future generations. “It is our duty to teach our children that diversity is a priceless treasure and that mutual respect is the key to peaceful coexistence.”

(credit: Courtesy of the Jewish community of Amsterdam and Alain Azaria)

Chief Rabbi Moshe Levin added firmly: “The safety of Jews and all European citizens is not only fundamental but non-negotiable. We call on all religious and political leaders to take a clear stand against anti-Semitism and to foster constructive interfaith dialogue. Any leader who remains silent in the face of rising anti-Semitism is complicit. The time to act is now!”

The Peace and Solidarity Delegation calls on all citizens to join this fight against hatred. Together, we must work toward a world free of discrimination, where peace and tolerance prevail.

Photos: Courtesy of the Jewish community of Amsterdam and Alain Azaria

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel