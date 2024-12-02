“Ot Chaim”: The national initiative touching Israel’s heart

“Ot Chaim” – A Light in the Darkness:

In one of the most challenging periods in Israel’s history, the “Ot Chaim” initiative, led by the Ot Chaim – Illuminating the Memory of the Fallen organization, brings unparalleled comfort, hope, and remembrance. Amid the heavy shadows of war between Israel and Hamas, as well as Hezbollah, Ot Chaim shines as a unique beacon of unity and solace for bereaved families grappling with unimaginable loss.

This national project, which has become a unifying force across Israel, honors the memory of those killed and fallen soldiers through the creation of a special Torah scroll. Its purpose is to unify, console, and commemorate. Beyond the scroll itself, the initiative’s volunteers and staff surround bereaved families with ongoing support, ensuring they are never forgotten—even when the media spotlight fades.

At the heart of the initiative lies a uniquely designed Torah scroll encased in pure silver. Engraved on its surface are the names of all victims and fallen soldiers since the Simchat Torah attacks, each accompanied by a gold flame and a precious stone symbolizing a memorial candle. But it is not merely the visual beauty of the scroll that makes it so impactful—it is the deeply emotional process behind its creation.

Founded by childhood friends Adiel Toledano and Netanel Peretz, the initiative touches the hearts of bereaved families throughout Israel. Each letter in the Torah scroll is written in a moving ceremony hosted in the home of a grieving family, spanning from Israel’s northern regions to its southernmost areas. Family members and close friends participate in the process, receiving a personalized certificate commemorating their loved one.

To date, more than 250 bereaved families have participated in the Torah scroll ceremonies, and over 20,000 individuals worldwide have contributed to the writing—many of them relatives of the fallen. The demand from additional families continues to grow, with the project aiming to reach every Jewish home.

The inspiration for Ot Chaim came from the personal tragedy experienced by Adiel and Netanel. Their close friend, Daniel Castiel, fell in combat near Kibbutz Zikim on October 11. Out of their grief and a deep need to honor his memory in a way that would bring comfort to other families, the initiative was born.

"Our goal was to bring light into the darkness," the founders explain. "Every bereaved family talks about the light their loved one brought into their lives. Through this project, we aim to add that same light back into their world—while connecting all families and the entire Jewish people."

Last week, the team visited the home of the Hasidim family, who lost Naor Hasidim and his partner Sivan Elkabetz in Kfar Aza. Naor’s father, Avi Hasidim, spoke during the emotional ceremony: “Every tear we shed is like a letter written in this Torah scroll. This is a scroll written from our tears, filling our hearts with meaning.”

Seventeen other bereaved families joined the Hasidim family that day, each contributing letters to the Torah scroll in an unforgettable display of unity and resilience.

A similar sentiment was shared by Tzvi Reider, who lost his son Dor Reider in combat. “This project is our way of showing that we are rebuilding life—even amidst the devastation. Am Yisrael Chai!”

As the Torah-writing project continues to unite and inspire, Adiel and Netanel have decided to expand Ot Chaim into a broader initiative. Beyond the Torah scroll, the organization aims to become a lifelong source of support for bereaved families.

“The loss these families endure is unimaginable,” the founders explain. “We want to be their home—a place that embraces them with warmth, especially during holidays, Shabbat, and other significant times. Whether it’s gifts, celebrations, or simply being there to hold them, we want to make sure they never feel alone.”

Adiel and Netanel emphasize the importance of being present during the most painful moments. “Imagine a birthday of a fallen son or daughter. It’s a day filled with sorrow, but we will show up with flowers, gifts, and love, wrapping the family in a warm hug. That’s what we’re here for.”

Ot Chaim has become a unifying initiative in Israel and within Jewish communities worldwide. Secular and religious alike have embraced the project, recognizing its power to memorialize loved ones, support bereaved families, and strengthen the fabric of the Jewish people.

Families have shared how the initiative gives them the strength to cope with their grief, making them feel part of something greater than themselves. The organizers invite everyone—individuals and communities alike—to participate by purchasing letters in the Torah scroll or supporting the organization’s broader activities.

In a time when Israel faces immense challenges, Ot Chaim stands as a testament to resilience, compassion, and the enduring spirit of the Jewish people.

