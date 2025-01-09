Naftali's blessing: The power of kind words and contentment

The Torah verses convey profound messages that we can insightfully extract for our daily lives. Rabbi Shay Tahan, the Rosh Kollel of Shaarei Ezra in Brooklyn, NY, graciously opens the gates to understand them.

In this week’s parsha (Parshat Vayechi ), Yaakov gives each of the 12 Shvatim a bracha. Some of the Shvatim receive lengthy brachot spanning multiple pesukim. However, the shortest bracha is given to Naftali. Yaakov blesses him: נַפְתָּלִי אַיָּלָה שְׁלֻחָה הַנֹּתֵן אִמְרֵי־שָֽׁפֶר — "Naftali is like a swift deer, who utters beautiful words." This seems curious: what is the connection between speed and beautiful words?

The Imrei Noam from Baalei Tos fot explains this as the secret to Naftali’s success. He would rush like a deer to share אִמְרֵי־שָֽׁפֶר, compliments and kind words, with everyone he met. Naftali’spractice was to greet everyone warmly, with a big smile and pleasant words. This charm allowed him to move quickly through his tasks, as people were happy to assist him and let him proceed without delays.

We can relate to this in daily life. For example, when visiting a government office for paperwork, delays often occur because tellers may be in a bad mood. A simple smile and a kind word can transform the experience, making the process quicker and smoother.

In Parshat Vezot Habracha, Moshe blesses Naftali: נַפְתָּלִי שְׂבַע רָצוֹן וּמָלֵא בִּרְכַּת ה' — "Naftali is happy and content, and full of Hashem’s blessings." This bracha stands out because, unlike many of the other Shvatim, Naftali’s brach a does not emphasize wealth. Asher, for instance, is blessed with riches from an abundance of oil, and Zevulun with wealth from the sea. In contrast, Naftali’s bracha focuses on his satisfaction with his lot.

Rashi explains that Naftali’s portion of land near the Kineretprovided resources like clay, which he used to catch fish and hunt animals. While this sustained him, it did not lead to great riches. However, as Pirkei Avot teaches: אֵיזֶ הוּ עָשִׁיר? הַשָּׂמֵחַ בְּחֶלְקוֹ — "Who is wealthy? He who is content with his portion."Naftali’s happiness with what he had made him truly wealthy.

The pasuk טוֹב עַיִן הוּא יְבֹרָךְ teaches that one with a good eye, who sees the good in others, is blessed. This midah of seeing the good urges to find the good point in everyone and everything — was central to Naftali’s bracha. This is the trait we should strive to emulate.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel