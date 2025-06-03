French Jews fear rising antisemitism: Will they immigrate to Israel?

MK Batzalel attacks the French president for his remarks against Israel, presents alarming data, and warns of incitement that could lead to violence. Ministry of Diaspora Affairs: “We are monitoring closely – the solution also lies in aliyah to Israel.” Are we about to witness a mass immigration of French Jews to Israel? Shas MK Avraham Batzalel submitted a parliamentary motion titled: “Macron attacks Israel, and antisemitism in France has surged by 185%,” in which he addressed the challenges faced by French Jews. Batzalel presented the data: “According to a report by CRIF, the representative council of Jewish institutions in France, a total of 1,570 antisemitic incidents were recorded in France in 2024. I repeat – 1,570 antisemitic incidents in a single year! Of these, 106 were violent assaults. This represents a 25% increase in attacks and an unprecedented level over the past decade.”

Batzalel continued: “The Anti-Defamation League published a report three weeks ago stating that since October 7th, there has been a rise in antisemitism around the world, with the most significant increase occurring in France. I quote: ‘A sharp rise in antisemitic incidents worldwide, with up to a 185% surge in France!’”

“I testify before you,” Batzalel said with pain, “that the Jews of France – the third-largest Jewish community in the world – live in real fear. Two senior rabbis in France have issued warnings due to the grave situation. I refer to my friend, the Chief Rabbi of France, Rabbi Chaim Korsia, who said: ‘A society that allows antisemitism to flourish will rot from within.’”

Batzalel added: “The second rabbi is my friend, the Rabbi of Strasbourg, Rabbi Avraham Weil, who last week wrote a harsh letter to the French Foreign Minister. I quote: ‘Mr. Minister, there are sentences we throw like stones into a pond, hoping for a headline. But some turn into bullets. I was a rabbi in Toulouse when I saw children murdered before my eyes in 2012. The terrorist shouted then: “Israel kills children – so I kill children.” As if to create moral symmetry between murderers and those mourning their children. This is not blindness – it is a desecration of humanity. Please retract your words, not for political reasons, but for the sake of humanity.’”

“Allow me to add,” said the Shas MK, “that here in Israel the slogan was born: ‘Words can kill.’ Therefore, we are the ones who must cry out against the inciting words currently spoken by some European leaders – foremost among them, unfortunately, President Macron. Words, Mr. President, can kill and lead to murder.”

“Mr. Minister,” Batzalel continued, “despite all warning signs, the French government is accelerating a unilateral move to recognize a Palestinian state. This move provides tailwind to terror and inflames the wave of hatred. I am not the only one who thinks this – the respected Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung, in an opinion article by Oliver Rolofs, described such recognition as ‘a free pass for future violence.’”

He continued: “President Macron speaks of ‘occupation’ and claims that ending the occupation is a condition for progress. There is no greater hypocrisy than this. My colleague, MK Rabbi Avi Maoz, said it well from the Knesset podium last week: France preaches to us about occupation? In its history, it ruled over dozens of nations. In the last century alone, it took the lives of millions in Algeria and other countries. Even today, France controls 11 overseas territories. So on what moral authority does President Macron rely? Just today, we read about a French-Saudi initiative for a two-state solution. Mr. President Macron: we have lost our trust in you. Leave us alone. Our position toward France today was best articulated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – in a short yet sharp statement.”

“Israel stands at the forefront of the struggle against extremism threatening the entire free world. A hasty decision by Paris endangers Israel’s security and the safety of half a million Jews in France. True friends do not abandon one another in times of trial. Therefore, I call on France’s leaders: let us return to sanity and to the blessed days of friendship. This is a moment of truth. The blood of our brethren cries out to us from across the world – and especially from France. And to Minister Shikli I say: you are doing blessed work. It seems protest is not enough. We must understand – we are in the midst of a global campaign. You have a place to stand tall.”

The response from the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, headed by Minister Amichai Shikli, was delivered by Minister Amichai Eliyahu:

“According to our Ministry’s 2024 annual report, there has been a 73% increase – as MK Batzalel noted – in the number of antisemitic incidents in France compared to the previous year. This trend includes physical assaults on Jews in the streets, incitement on social media, desecration of Jewish institutions, and fear of displaying Jewish symbols in public spaces. Particularly concerning is the statistic that approximately 20% of French Jews have removed Jewish symbols from their homes or personal items due to safety concerns,” said the Minister.

“In light of this grave reality,” the Minister added, “the Ministry is acting across several channels to provide a systemic and coordinated response to the rising threats facing Jewish communities worldwide. These include: strengthening community resilience by providing tailored tools to around 100 Jewish communities globally – especially in areas where antisemitism has sharply risen, led by France.”

Minister Eliyahu concluded: “I want to call upon the Jews of France, and Jews throughout the world: this is your home – the Land of Israel. We are waiting for you with open arms.”

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel