Get the vaccine, get a blessing from the Rabbi Kanievsky

Rabbi Kanievsky encouraged the vaccination of the ultra-Orthodox community, to ensure a return to everyday life for the benefit of the nation and the education of children.

Every individual who is vaccinated can send his name via email, WhatsApp, or fax and receive a special blessing from the Rabbi for a quick recovery and success in all his endeavors.

In response to what he called " fake news" and rumors circulating through the community, Kanievsky said, "Everyone must be vaccinated, don't be afraid!" and "those who are vaccinated will be blessed by heaven."

