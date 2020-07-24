The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Global campaign launched to support yeshivot and seminaries during corona

The 'If I Forget You, Jerusalem' campaign aims to support more than 40 Torah institutions within Israel and their students through the coronavirus crisis.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
JULY 24, 2020 09:27
People pray ahead of Yom Kippur on the roof of a seminary overlooking the Western Wall, in Jerusalem’s Old City in 2012. (photo credit: REUTERS)
People pray ahead of Yom Kippur on the roof of a seminary overlooking the Western Wall, in Jerusalem’s Old City in 2012.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
An emergency global campaign aiming to help support Torah institutions in Israel and their students navigate the coronavirus crisis is aiming to raise a million dollars by 7 Av (July 28).
Each year thousands of young students flock to Israel for gap-year programs on Judaism and Jewish identity, nurturing a worldwide love for Torah and a lasting connection with Israel. However, this year many institutions are struggling to fund the infrastructure requirements put in place by the Health Ministry against the coronavirus. At the same time, many students' families are struggling to meet the cost thanks to the economic downturn brought about by the lockdown.
In response, organization World Mizrachi has launched the “If I Forget You, Jerusalem” Emergency Campaign ahead of Tisha Be'av to help more than 40 yeshivot and seminaries weather the financial storm, and fund scholarships for students struggling to meet the costs of attending.
So far the campaign has raised nearly $400,000, but together they hope to reach $1 million by Monday.
Among the organizations involved is Midreshet Lindenbaum, a pioneering Jewish seminary for women in Talpiot, Jerusalem. Founded in 1976, it is now the largest beit midrash (study hall) for women worldwide, and is seeking funds for its Tova Rhein Scholarship Fund.
"The economic crisis of COVID-19 has made the cost of a year at Midreshet Lindenbaum difficult for many families to shoulder. 50% of the incoming class of overseas students have requested financial aid," the organization said in a statement, adding that without donations, "we simply won’t have the funds to instill a love of Torah-learning within these most deserving young women."
Recounting her experience at the Tomer Devorah Seminary, another of the institutions taking part in the campaign, Sarah said: "I grew up in a frum home and got a solid Jewish education. In the middle of high school, I realized that I was looking for something way deeper in my Judaism. I started thinking about going to seminary, because I heard that a year in Israel is where the real growth happens.
"With the support of my parents, I spent an amazing year in Tomer Devorah. I developed a deep connection to Hashem and Yiddishkeit. I committed to create a future for myself which was totally dedicated to living a Torah life. Tomer Devorah changed my life, and made my Judaism real."
The seminary is seeking funds to help with renovations and technology updates to keep up with Health Ministry regulations, in addition to being able to offer scholarships to girls whose families are struggling to meet the costs of tuition.
Noting the urgency of the campaign, World Mizrachi's Chief Executive Rabbi Doron Perez said: “Few experiences transform Jewish lives more than a gap year in Israel. Let’s not allow the corona crisis to weaken our incredible Torah institutions and deny even one needy student from this life-changing year. This is the essence of Mizrachi’s mission.
Founded in 1902, World Mizrachi aims to inspire Jews worldwide with a sense of commitment to the Torah, the Jewish people and the Land of Israel. Beyond the emergency campaign, Mizrachi – an acronym for merkaz ruchani (spiritual center) – is planning to launch a Gap Year Division to consistently support and advocate on behalf of Torah institutions throughout Israel, as well as the students they serve.
The campaign is being hosted by CauseMatch, a social fundraising platform designed to empower nonprofit organizations through digital fundraising.
“If I Forget You, Jerusalem” is a direct response to the loss of revenue that these Torah institutions must overcome," said Joseph Bornstein, CEO of CauseMatch. "This is a public demonstration that the global Jewish community stands behind the yeshivot and seminaries that have educated - and will continue to educate - countless Bnei and Bnot Torah.”
On Wednesday, Interior Minister Arye Deri announced in a statement that his ministry will approve the entry into Israel of foreign students who were planning to begin their studies in Israel this coming October.
Donations to the campaign can be made by visiting: https://www.causematch.com/worldmizrachicampaign/


Tags Torah mizrahi yeshiva students World Mizrachi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gay conversion therapy and elections: Time to decide By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gov't must learn: 'Shoot, don't talk' to accomplish annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Going batty in times of corona and politicking By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert: Netanyahu won't let any coronavirus czar succeed By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Jewish apathy, Jewish privilege and antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
3 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
4 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
5 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by