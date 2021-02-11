The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Judaism

How pandemics in Jewish history shaped mourners' Kaddish

The original practice in Ashkenazi communities was that each mourners’ Kaddish in the prayer service is recited by one person only.

By LEVI COOPER  
FEBRUARY 11, 2021 17:38
TITLE PAGE of the Posen ‘Pinkas’ that includes Rabbi Akiva Eger’s Kaddish enactment. (photo credit: NATIONAL LIBRARY COLLECTION)
TITLE PAGE of the Posen ‘Pinkas’ that includes Rabbi Akiva Eger’s Kaddish enactment.
(photo credit: NATIONAL LIBRARY COLLECTION)
 Rabbi Akiva Eger (1761-1837) was a great Talmudic mind, famous for his succinct annotations to classic texts. His notes on the Babylonian Talmud were first published during his lifetime as an addendum to the tomes of Talmud printed in Prague in 1830-1835. The next edition of the Talmud, printed in Vilna 1835-1854, moved these notes from the back of the volume to the margin of the pages of Talmud. Thus, contemporary Talmud students have Rabbi Akiva Eger in their periphery vision, even if they do not delve into his words. 
In 1831, when the second cholera pandemic spread to Posen – then in Prussia and today in Poland – Rabbi Akiva Eger emerged as a formidable community leader in the fight against the disease. At the time he was serving as the rabbi of Posen, and his first recorded action during the pandemic was a local enactment regarding the recitation of Kaddish by mourners.
The mourners’ Kaddish is primarily recited by children of the deceased as part of synagogue services. While it is not truly a prayer for the dead, it is widely perceived as a salve for the soul of the departed and way for a child to accord respect to a deceased parent.
The original practice in Ashkenazi communities was that each mourners’ Kaddish in the prayer service is recited by one person only. In order to determine who has the right to a particular Kaddish, detailed rules of precedence were outlined by rabbinic authorities. The order of precedence was defined by a number of factors, including how much time had lapsed since the deceased had passed away, whether the mourner was a child of the deceased or a more distant relative, and whether the mourner was a local resident or a visitor.
These rules were strictly applied by German Jewry, with each community enacting nuanced rules for each circumstance. In contrast, Sephardi Jews opted for an entirely different route: Everyone recites Kaddish together. Today, widespread practice among Sephardi and Ashkenazi Jews is that all the mourners recite Kaddish together. But back in 1831, the traditional Ashkenazi practice was still in force in Posen.
In the summer of 1831, as cholera fatalities increased, there were more mourners than Kaddish opportunities. This meant that some of the mourners did not have the possibility to honor the deceased by reciting Kaddish. We can only imagine how such a scenario would have compounded the trauma of losing a loved one to a raging pandemic. 
In a bold move, Rabbi Akiva Eger enacted a measure that contravened time-honored Ashkenazi custom: Henceforth, all the mourners would recite Kaddish in unison.
The earliest mention of this enactment comes to us from Rabbi Akiva Eger’s decision to repeal the legislation a year later. This decision is recorded in a manuscript entitled Pinkas Beit Ha-Knesset Ha-Yashan Be-Pozna (Communal Record of the Old Synagogue in Posen). Pinkas is the term used to refer to a genre that includes community minutes, chronicles of local legislation and customary law, transcripts of court decisions, and records of voluntary self-governing societies. The Posen pinkas includes material from late 1687 through 1858. The manuscript is held in the National Library of Israel, and selections have been translated or transcribed and published.
In a succinct passage, Rabbi Akiva Eger first recounted the decision taken in summer 1831 to change the accepted custom. Then he added: “And with the completion of the year, at the beginning of the month of Av [5]592 [July 28, 1832] when the disease had departed – with the help of God, may He be blessed – I instituted that they should not say Kaddishim together, except for once every day; that is, the mourners will say the Kaddish prayer together after the morning service. But not the other Kaddishim. And through this, at the very least, there will not be a situation where the mourner will be prevented from saying Kaddish once every day. And thus it will be and thus it will be established forever with the help of God, may He be blessed.”
This brief passage is written in Rabbi Akiva Eger’s own handwriting and signed modestly: “Hak[atan]” – the insignificant – “Akiva.” 
Such a seemingly minor rule in the Posen pinkas and its reversal a year later is noteworthy. First, its institution bespeaks Rabbi Akiva Eger’s sensitivity to providing emotional support for those who lost close relatives during the pandemic. Second, it demonstrates how the Posen chief rabbi had the legal gravitas to contravene established custom and then to reverse the license he gave. Third, it raises a question that we will inevitably face: Which changes instituted during a pandemic last beyond the crisis period? 
After a year grappling with the outbreak of cholera, the chief rabbi of Posen felt that the reality permitted a return to pre-pandemic life. Yet even as the Jews of Posen emerged from the cholera encounter, traces of the pain remained as the final Kaddish at each service was recited by all the mourners together – an auditory reminder of what the community had endured.
Rabbi Akiva Eger’s note about changing Kaddish practices in Posen includes a further angle of interest: a record of the disease passing and the attempt to return to normal life. Alas, the pandemic ending in one place did not mean that it had been eradicated. It would take another six months before a London publication announced: “The Cholera Medical Board is dissolved; and, much as we considered its institution desirable, we trust it is dissolved forever. Whether we are not to reckon this terrible malady as an addition to our stock of diseases, or as a transient visitor, we know not; but as an epidemic, we trust that its virulence is exhausted.”■
The writer is on the faculty of Pardes Institute of Jewish Studies and is a rabbi in Tzur Hadassah.


Tags Judaism history disease pandemic
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The US, Israel must stay tough on Iran - comment

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin

The International Criminal Court can save Israel from itself - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Kenneth Lasson

How did Abraham Lincoln view religion, Jews? - opinion

 By KENNETH LASSON
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Ori Wertman

Labor Party under Michaeli represents Israel's extreme Left - opinion

 By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Iran cleric: People who get COVID vaccine have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by