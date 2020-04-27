The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Judaism Jewish Holidays

What does ‘a Jewish state’ mean?

Should there be a separation between shul and state?

By MOSHE DANN  
APRIL 27, 2020 17:48
‘TODAY THE State of Israel’s identification with Jewish nationhood is under attack from all sides.’ (photo credit: REUTERS)
‘TODAY THE State of Israel’s identification with Jewish nationhood is under attack from all sides.’
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A fundamental misunderstanding has dominated the discussion about this question. Does a Jewish state mean one that is run according to Halacha? Entangled in questions of interpretation and authority, the State of Israel struggles with this issue daily and in myriad ways. What is the place of secular, non-religious Jews? How can individual freedom be protected? Should there be a separation between shul and state?
The idea of a Jewish state is not about the role of Jewish law, a realm of rabbinic discourse, but about how a political structure can incorporate all of its constituent elements into a dynamic, organic whole. The function of a Jewish state is to provide by virtue of its sovereignty the basis of Jewish civilization, a context for Judaism to grow and develop, Jewish existence, a consciousness of what it means to be a Jew.
Jewish civilization and Jewish sovereignty
For Jews in Israel, the struggle to survive is often taken for granted. A fact of life that punches us with every terrorist attack, pounds with every anti-Jewish Arab riot and pains with condemnations by UN agencies and European Union diplomats. It’s nothing new; Jews have lived with persecution and the threat of extinction for millennia. It’s in our blood. We breathe our vulnerability, our eyes search for escape. Many assimilate and drop out, some join the perpetrators and turn on their own. And yet the fragile DNA of Jewish living persists.
Expressed in two monumental civilizations during the First and Second Temple periods, through many exilic cultures throughout history, and nearly wiped out during the Shoah, the third Jewish civilization has begun in Israel. Unlike Jewish cultures which flourish in host countries, regions, and empires, Jewish civilization requires one specific location – the Land of Israel; it also requires sovereignty and the ingathering of Jews.
Why Jewish civilization?
Civilizations are vast collections of human endeavors over eons. The first Jewish civilization centered around Torah, Prophets and the Temple. The second around Torah and Temple. The third Jewish civilization now emerging in Israel represents a collective Jewishness bound together by a common instinct and awareness of Jewish consciousness – and with two hooks: What does it mean to be Jewish, and why Israel?
The State of Israel, as a political entity, must not be confused with the theological and historic roots from which it draws strength and purpose; states are merely mechanisms to exercise and assert power, a set of institutions for good or bad. Modern enlightened democratic states are defined by their constitutions and institutions and the value system they reflect, the rest by whatever arbitrary authority rules.
The modern development of a Jewish civilization in Israel – the collective creative Jewish imagination – was not intended by secular socialist Zionists who were instrumental in creating the state. Their model, the kibbutz, was at least in theory egalitarian and idealistic. Zionism and the state continue to reflect these values today, but many Israelis are turning towards Jewish tradition and observance.
Words of presidents and prime ministers are meaningless – what matters is what Jews in Israel do. Building the Third Jewish Commonwealth, a new Jewish civilization and settling the Land of Israel is the true purpose of Zionism. It has been that way since Joshua, more than 3,300 years ago. It is part of the Jewish saga of exile and redemption. History is in our hands waiting to be formed and lived.
We are just beginning. Every Jew has a place and a purpose in this effort. Welcome home.
The writer is a PhD historian and journalist in Israel.


Tags Israel jews jewish state
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Remembrance - A nation mourns its fallen heroes By JPOST EDITORIAL
Danny Danon A different Memorial Day - opinion By DANNY DANON
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Two hedgehogs and a Hydra, Netanyahu and Gantz are rewriting the rules By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH
Susan Hattis Rolef When the desirable and reality do not tally, the unity government to come By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in a 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
3 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
4 The deal is done: Netanyahu, Gantz ink coalition pact
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sign a unity government agreement
5 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by