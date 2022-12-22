The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
New York: The Admor Rebbe Pinto Lights the Hannukah Candles Amid Thousands of Onlookers

By DAVID LEVI
Published: DECEMBER 22, 2022 16:56
(photo credit: Lenchevsky images)
(photo credit: Lenchevsky images)

During the menorah-lighting ceremony, Rabbi Pinto imparted moral words of encouragement to extol the sanctity of the Hannukah festival.

Last night (Wednesday), New York was brimming with festivity with many thousands of people attending the massive menorah-lighting ceremony, marking the fourth night of Hannukah, led by The Admore Rebbe Yoshiyahu Pinto, the leader of the Shuva Israel community, and his son, Rabbi Yoel Moshe Pinto.

The ceremony took place at the Beit Israel synagogue of the Adlin-Kerestir congregation, under the presidency of the Kerestir Admor in the town of Monsey, New York. In attendance were Admors, rabbis, public figures, and thousands of Hassids from Monsey and the surrounding areas.

Among the Admors and rabbis present were the Admors of Berdichev, Wiladnik, Kamada, Rybotycze, and Spinka, as well as other rabbis who came to receive blessings from The Admor Rebbe Pinto.

At the commencement of the event, even before the candle-lighting, songs of exaltation and encouragement were sung by the thousands of participants, in gratitude for the great miracle that occurred during the eight days of Hannukah. The ceremony was accompanied by singers, musicians, a child prodigy performer, and a Hassidic choir. 

(credit: Lenchevsky images) (credit: Lenchevsky images)

Following the lighting of the menorah, Rabbi Pinto delivered words of encouragement and expounded on Hassidism and Hassidic morals, deepening the sanctity of the days of Hannukah and their influence on the rest of the year. Thereafter, thousands queued to receive a blessing from the Admore Rebbe Pinto, as well as to receive the tzemach harata, the hyssop well-known for its properties of protection and success.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Monsey has had the great honor to host the Admor Rebbe Pinto. On Purim Katan, an event was held in his honor where thousands participated, as well as on Hannukah last year.

Rabbi Pinto has been the leader of the Shuva Israel community for almost 30 years. The community currently operates 87 yeshivot and study institutions in Israel and abroad. Rabbi Pinto has also published more than 100 books, some of which are based on his teachings that are broadcast on social networks and selected websites, and which have reached exposure of staggering proportions with millions of viewers.

In addition, Rabbi Pinto has developed a new and fascinating philosophy combining Torah, Hassidism, and the Ba’al Shem Tov with the teachings of the righteous elders of the Abuhatzeira and Pinto dynasties. The lessons he delivers throughout the world draw a wide variety of people from all denominations and communities, which include the ultra-Orthodox, secular and traditional, Hassids, followers of the Lithuanian tradition, Sephardim, and those of the national religious camp.

Watch the footage of the thousands in attendance at the ceremony last night in New York.



Tags new york rabbi Menorah
