Hanukkah: Fun holiday events for children all over Israel

Hanukkah is almost upon us and with it, hopefully, there will be a little good cheer around. And, as befitting the historical storyline of the eight day holiday, some light too. There is certainly light and merriment in abundance on offer, up and down the country, for the younger crowd and families with arts, cultural, and entertainment fare laid on in liberal dosages.

Holon-based Hanukkah fun

The Israeli Children’s Museum is as good a place as any to start with the Holon-based institution rolling out a plethora of activities, centered around the eminently suitable theme of light and heroism. The program which runs December 11-14, includes exhibitions of illustrations and workshops designed to spark the kids’ interest, get them physically engaged, and might even induce a smile or two. Activities are age-tailored, such as watercolor painting and paper cuts for children aged 8 and under, a story-based event for kids aged two and a half to four, and a more educational-oriented slot for the 8-11 year old age group in which participants have to cope with aliens from outer space.

For tickets and more information: https://www.childrensmuseum.org.il

Celebrating Hanukkah in Tel Aviv

THE ANU Museum in Ramat Aviv also has plenty laid on for 6-12 year olds and their families December 10-14.The holiday itinerary there is called Kulanoo Or Eitan (We Are All Robust Light) which, it says, “illuminates the hero attributes we all have.”

The activities will take place in the museum’s Heroes gallery which houses an A-lister roll call of outstanding Jewish figures, including Albert Einstein, Olympic champion swimmer Mark Spitz, and celebrated Jewish American fashion designer Donna Karan. Visitors will view and read about the characters on display and consider which of their gifts – such as perseverance, self-belief and creativity – appeals to them the most. That is followed by a candle making workshop. Visitors are then free to take a tour of the museum’s other exhibitions. BEIT AVI CHAI in Jerusalem. (credit: DOR KEDMI)

For tickets and more information: Anumuseum.org.il

Jerusalem Hanukkah activities for kids and parents

OVER IN Jerusalem, Beit Avi Chai is offering a wide range of activities and shows for children aged 5 and over, and their parents. The individual slots incorporate a show followed by an activity, each lasting an hour, and all free subject to online advance registration.

There will be musical entertainment courtesy of the eastern-leaning Ecoute Orchestra, a performance of The Cricket and The Ant, and a storytelling session with A Rhinoceros Kind of Unicorn.

To register: https://www.bac.org.il/specials?projectID=19381

For more information: https://www.bac.org.il/en

Hanukkah happenings in Rehovot and Holon

IF YOU happen to live in, or be in the environs of, Rehovot you might want to take your kids over to the local Beit HaAm venue to catch the Wizard of Oz musical, with no less than 22 performances of the enduring popular story scheduled for October 9-15. Tickets are subsidized at just NIS 20, with children from the Gaza Envelope getting in for free.

For more information: https://rehovot.smarticket.co.il/.

There is more lined up in Holon, the unofficial junior capital of the country, with the Hanukkah at the Mediatheque Theater program. The packed agenda for the week of December 9-16 features new productions as well as time-honored classics. The Little Mermaid gets a new adaptation, while Maya the Bee is a musical video show. Those who prefer their staged entertainment on the more diminutive side should enjoy the comedic “Funny” solo slot. Other Mediatheque offerings over the holiday period include Einstein, Doctor Dolittle, and The Three Musketeers.

For tickets and more information: (03) 502-1555 or https://mediatheque-theater.org.il/

Hanukkah holiday attractions in Israel's North

MEANWHILE, NORTHERNERS can enjoy the tenth edition of the Sufgatron at the Haifa Theater on December 11-14. Over these four days youngsters and their parents can catch the Butterflies in the Head musical based on songs written by Naomi Shemer, My Uncle Simcha, My Jungle Book, and My Friend Winnie the Pooh. Evacuees get in for free.

For tickets and more information: (04) 860-0500 ext. 1 and https://www.ht1.co.il//Category?Id=718

Just south of Haifa, down Route 4 at the Ein Hod artists’ village, the Janco Dada Museum has lined up a bundle of shows and workshops for its the Hagidada Hanukah program. The opening slot, on December 12, offers fun and an outlet for budding creative aspirations for kids from the age of 4, and the rest of the family, with its Bamabadada experiential creative domain and workshop based on the holiday theme. The activity takes place twice, at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., with the Seeing the Light workshop scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Bamabadada takes place daily with the Grandma’s Doughnuts show at 11:30 a.m., for 3-6 year olds, on December 13 and Itamar Walks on Walls production, based on the David Grossman book of the same name, at the same time on December 14. Both shows will be followed by a workshop.

For more information: (04) 984-2350

Hanukkah entertainment in Tel Aviv

THE SILVER screen and literature meet at the Hanukkah at the 19th edition of the annual International Children’s Film Festival at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque, December 13-16.

The four dayer includes pre-premiere screenings of dubbed movies, novel-based classics, series which are due to be shown on the Kan Educational TV channel, and screenings for children with special needs.

The festival is not just about movies, with a range of workshops, staged shows, courses, storytelling sessions, quizzes, arts stations and candle lighting also on the agenda.

Free entry for evacuees.

For tickets and more information: https://www.cinema.co.il

Train Theater's Hanukkah mini-festival

BACK IN JERUSALEM, the Train Theater is rolling out its 2023 Hanukah Mini-festival – Hanukah of Light, December 10-14. There will be daily free workshops, with advance registration, and a slew of puppet theater and multidisciplinary productions for children of all ages, and their parents. The first day opens, at 10:30 a.m., with a performance of Moustache the Cat for 4-7 year olds. That will be followed, at 11:30 a.m., by If the World Was a Child, for children from the age of 7 and their parents. Other productions scheduled over the five days include A Deed in the World (December 11, 10:30 a.m.), “Story Period” (December 12, 10:30 a.m.), Grandpa Aaron and His Rain (December 12, 11:30 a.m.) and The Marzipan Fairy (December 13, 10:30 a.m.).

Free admission for evacuees with advance registration.

For tickets and more information: https://traintheater.co.il

Netanya's Hanukkah fun

NETANYA HAS plenty on offer on December 11-13 with its Hanukkah Festival at the Ir Yamim Shopping Mall. The hands-on activity program takes in making doughnuts, creating dreidels, and sculpting oil flasks. Kids can also prepare packages of candy and other goodies which will be sent to IDF soldiers on active duty. Admission is free.

Back up north, the Shaar Hatsafon Shopping Mall in Kiryat Ata has an abundance of shows and activities lined up on December 7-14. The program includes creative corners based on the holiday theme, a magician slot, a doughnut baking workshop and a show by the No Problem circus company. The shows take place at 5:30 p.m., followed by candle lighting.

Entry is free

For more information: www.shaar-hatsafon.co.il

Jerusalem's Hanukkah movie magic

THERE IS more movie magic on offer for children at the Jerusalem Cinematheque, on December 10 and 12-13. The fun starts with a preview screening of Pablo Berger’s animated Robot Dreams, a story about the importance and fragility of friendship. Other slots include Life of Pi which tells the tale of a teenager stranded on a lifeboat with four animals, and a dubbed version of the fantasy-musical Wonka.

For more information: https://jer-cin.org.il/en

Driving down south for Hanukkah

AND IF YOU want to get and about – weather permitting – and fancy a drive down south, Yeroham Tourism has laid on a rich program of trails, workshops, gallery shows, and night sky spectacles.

Children from the age of 3, accompanied by their parents, can get a handle on the felt sewing and coiled basket making at the Tzaatzua Shel Rikma (Embroidery Toy) studio. For more information: (050) 794-1931. Meanwhile, if music is your thing you may want to get yourself over to the Music outside the Box workshop where kids from the age of 3 and their accompanying adults can build their own instruments, and even get to play them. For more information: (052) 390-3306 and https://greeninvoice.me/creative.

There is still more to do at the Devarim Bamidbar (A Piece of the Israeli Desert) pottery-making workshop for children from the age of 4. For more information: https://negevclay.com/?lang=en

And if you are looking to stretch your legs, and imbibe some clean desert air in the process, the Vitamin See event at Yeroham Lake Park has mountain and family bicycles for rent. For registration and more information: (054) 795-9237.

Hopefully, some of that lot will see smiles back on faces, and provide a breath of fresh air for what lies ahead.