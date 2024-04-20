Passover 2024: Activities to do throughout Israel

If you hadn’t noticed the change in the weather, spring is officially here, which means Passover is just around the corner. Junior-oriented entertainment is always a staple of Hol Hamoed (the holiday’s intermediate days). And despite the ongoing war in Gaza and the North, as well as this week’s unprecedented attack by Iran, nothing seems to stop us from getting out and enjoying ourselves. There’s no shortage of fun, enlightening, and compelling activities and shows being offered up and down the country.

Lego Art at Animal Paradise

Lego bricks have long been a favorite of children the world over. Families up North may want to mosey on over to the Hai Park spot in Kiryat Motzkin, at some stage between now and May 5 to get a close look at the Animal Paradise installation exhibition. The show is the work of British Guinness Book of Records entrant Duncan Titmarsh, who holds the world record for assembling the biggest Lego brick art installation. Animal Paradise is, in fact, a multi-layered affair comprising over 50 installations and in excess of two million bricks.

The work includes a racing car track, a Star Wars creation, a graffiti wall, pools, selfie spots, a VR cinema and a zoo.For tickets and more information: www.pesach2024.co.il.

Movies at Dizengoff Center, Tel Aviv

As usual, there is plenty in the way of big screen entertainment laid on over the Passover period. The Lev 1 movie theater at Dizengoff Center in Tel Aviv has lined up a timeless family-oriented picture for April 25 (2 screenings – 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.). But it’s not just a matter of making your way to your, no doubt, comfy seat and settling down for an hour or two of wholesome viewing pleasure. The showing of Charlie Chaplin’s 1928 silent film classic The Circus will be accompanied by live sound effects courtesy of the FoleyAmor Ensemble.

For tickets and more information: https://www.lev.co.il/movies

THE SPRING Festival at the Nachal Tzipori. (credit: Sarit Uziely)

Movies & Activities at Tel Aviv Cinematheque

And over at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque there is a rich and varied program of movies in store for young folks, and their parents and grandparents, through to April 29. The itinerary takes in dubbed films; a salute to now 83-year-old Japanese animator, filmmaker, and manga artist Hayao Miyazaki; a range of movies for kids of all ages; and plenty of hands-on and enticing age group-tailored workshop activities. Grades 7-9 students, for example, can get a handle on creating video clips, while children aged six and over can learn how to make a miniscule Seder night table. Music lovers from grades 3-6 can put together their very own soundtracks, and even younger offspring, from the age of 5, can get into some movie dubbing.

And that’s in addition to screening of such family favorites as Best Birthday Ever, My Neighbor Totoro, Migration, and The Secret Garden.

For tickets and more information: www.cinema.co.il/en

Japanese Spring Festival, Haifa

If you’ve ever wanted to get a taste of the Far East and never found the time or requisite amount of shekels, The Japanese Spring Festival at Hamifratz Shopping Mall in Haifa, which runs April 24-26, features a broad swathe of activities at a dedicated compound. The three-dayer includes Japanese-themed arts workshops, an origami workshop, a fan decorating slot, Japanese lantern making, sculpting, pottery, and a calligraphy and illustration corner. There will also be an inflatable game facility area and painting. All activities are free and will be open on April 24-25 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4 p.m.-7 p.m., and April 26 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

For tickets and more information: https://myofer.co.il/malls/huzot/stores

SpongeBob SquarePants at Dizengoff Center

Dizengoff Center is clearly a good venue for anyone looking to keep their kids content for a few hours over the Passover vacation. In fact some of the parents could very well be on board a nostalgia trip if they go to the SpongeBob SquarePants extravaganza at the shopping mall, which runs through to April 28. The event, organized by Dizengoff Center and Nickelodeon, marks the 25th anniversary of the animated series, offers all kinds of fun, life-affirming experiential slots and screenings of some of the long-running series episodes. The program also includes competitions with prizes, riddles and a station where kids can get their 3D photographs taken with some of the animated characters.

For tickets and more information: https://www.dizengof-center.co.il/

Family Literary Activities, Bialik House, Tel Aviv

Vacationers with a literary bent, of all ages, can indulge their pleasures at Bialik House in Tel Aviv, when the celebrated writer’s former home hosts a series of activities that cover a wide spectrum of topics, formats and genres.

The “With the Twilight” slot for example, on April 30, looks into some of Bialik’s early poetry. There is also a guided tour of the residence for adults on April 19 that will shed light on the poet’s life and work and how he helped shape modern Hebrew.

Youngsters (grades 1-2) can take part in the “Where The Knight Ran” workshop on April 20 which takes them on a sprint around the globe. That is followed by the Plant Flower workshop where third-to-sixth graders can gain some insight into the poet’s work and mind through his Flower Pot poem, and engage in some poetry-inspired sculpting. The youngest crowd – compulsory kindergarten age to second grade, accompanied by their parents – can get in on the Bialik scene at the Letters Party (April 21) by employing all kinds of play techniques to learn how to read.

For more information: https://www.bialikmuseum.org.il/

Nachal Tzipori Spring Festival

Religious holiday vacations are also an opportunity for the country’s top musicians to strut their stuff to the public, and the forthcoming Passover break is no exception. The Spring Festival over at the Nachal Tzipori nature reserve spot near Afula has an A-lister cast lined up, with the likes of veteran ethnic rocker Ehud Banai, and singer-songwriter-cellist Maya Belsitzman in the four day program that ends April 20. The festival’s artistic director Nabil Abboud Ashkar – a classical-ethnic crossover violinist who is also the founder of the Polyphony Foundation that nurtures the talents of budding Arab and Jewish musicians – has put together a program that also features operatic material and an interactive dance show. Offstage the festival also includes guided tours, an arts fair, workshops and cycling trips.

For more information: https://lp4biz.com/tzipori/

Teatroneto Theater Festival, Old Jaffa

Fans of solo theatrical works should flock to Old Jaffa where the 33rd annual Teatroneto Festival takes place on April 23-25. The last three days of the program feature a broad spectrum of short monodramas in the competition category at Jaffa Museum, based on everyday themes and also referencing the war in Gaza and the events of October 7.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/teatroneto

World Spring Music Festival, Tassa Club, Tel Aviv

The musical spread goes up several notches at the World Spring Festival marking the first anniversary of the Tassa club in Tel Aviv. The four-day program (April 26-29) takes in eight shows that feed off a variegated genre- and style-base, including jazz, African sounds, flamenco and Afrobeat. The lineup features 25-year-old harmonica player Ariel Bart, versatile trumpeter Tal Avraham, classically-trained multi-pronged pianist Dina Kitrossky, Afrobeat outfit Deswa, flamenco guitarist Noa Drezner and all-female jazz fivesome Queenta.

For tickets and more information: (054) 678-9510 and https://tassatelaviv.com/