The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism Jewish Holidays

Decisions and tears

One aspect of these days between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur can be defined as a “chance for appeal.”

By RABBI SHMUEL RABINOWITZ  
SEPTEMBER 24, 2020 18:06
‘THE GATES of tears were not locked." (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
‘THE GATES of tears were not locked."
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Yom Kippur comes 10 days after the beginning of the year. This is the day when God effects atonement (in Hebrew, the root is KPR) for the sins of humans.

“For on this day He shall effect atonement for you to cleanse you. Before the Lord, you shall be cleansed from all your sins” (Leviticus 16, 30). This special day is the most sacred day of the year for the Jewish nation. Even those whose Judaism is not reflected in their daily lives often come on Yom Kippur to a synagogue and participate in the special prayers of the day.

In the Jewish calendar, Yom Kippur is not the first day of the year. It is the tenth day of the month of Tishrei, with the first day being Rosh Hashanah. The days between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur are called Aseret Yemei Teshuva (10 Days of Repentance). On these days, we are called upon to examine our past year and give thought to our plans for the one that is just beginning. We all want to be better people and live our lives more correctly. This desire can be fulfilled if we focus and make better decisions as the new year begins.

Actually, our sages described these days as a special opportunity with a dual purpose. One aspect of these days between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur can be defined as a “chance for appeal.” On Rosh Hashanah, the Day of Judgment for all people, our fate is decreed for the coming year. During the following 10 days until Yom Kippur, we are given the opportunity to decide on changes we want to make in our lives that might bring about a subsequent positive change to the decree on Yom Kippur. Introspection affects not only our deeds, but also what God bequeaths.

Another aspect of these days is expressed by the eternal words of the prophet Isaiah: “Seek the Lord when He is found, call Him when He is near. The wicked shall give up his way, and the man of iniquity his thoughts, and he shall return to the Lord, Who shall have mercy upon him, and to our God, for He will freely pardon” (Isaiah 55, 6-7).

These verses allude to the fact that there are specific times when God is closer to people, days when God is more “present.” When are these days? The answer is in the Babylonian Talmud: “These are the 10 days between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur” (Tractate Rosh Hashanah, 18).

If so, the Aseret Yemei Teshuva are not only a “chance for appeal,” they are days meant fundamentally for closeness to God. The climax of these days is Yom Kippur, on which God calls upon us to atone before Him and embark on the new year cleansed of sins.

Toward the end of Yom Kippur, we get a sense of deep purity unlike any other. The last prayer on Yom Kippur, Ne’ila, is one in which we plea, “Open the [heavenly] gate for us at this time when the gate closes, for the day is fading away.” This is seemingly the last opportunity to “take advantage” of Yom Kippur and leave it purified for the new year.

During the Ne’ila prayer, we say the following from the slihot liturgy:

“May it be Your will, You who hears the sound of weeping,

That You place our tears in Your flask permanently,

And that You rescue us from all cruel decrees,

For on You alone are our eyes fixed.”

This prayer is based on the words of the Talmud: “From the day the Temple was destroyed the gates of prayer were locked, but even though the gates of prayer were locked, the gates of tears were not locked” (Tractate Baba Metzia, 59).

Tears have power that words do not. Tears are hewn from the depths of our hearts, from that place of truth that gets covered by so many layers. Words can be said without really meaning them, out of habit or without paying attention. Tears are not shed with intent, so God “hears the sound of weeping.” Together with all the members of the Jewish people, and all of humanity, we cry from the depths of our hearts: May this new year be one of health, joy, and serenity – “For on You alone are our eyes fixed!”
The writer is rabbi of the Western Wall and  Holy Sites.


Tags Yom Kippur jewish holidays high holidays
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The lockdown aid package is welcome, but more must be done By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Emirati Crown Prince is this year's 'person of the year,' not coronavirus By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Elie Podeh The coming out of the Israel-Bahrain clandestine relationship By ELIE PODEH
Ruth Wasserman Lande An Arab-Israeli take on the Abraham Accords By RUTH WASSERMAN LANDE
Douglas Bloomfield If Biden wins, he'll have to get around Senator Mitch McConnell By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod
5 Goal of Natanz explosion was to send ‘clear’ message to Iran - EXCLUSIVE
VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by