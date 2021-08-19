The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Judaism Jewish Holidays

Rosh Hashanah and the brilliance of the Jewish calendar

The brilliance of the Hebrew calendar was its ability to transform itself from an agricultural calendar tied to the seasons to one of both sacred space and sacred time.

By AHARON WEXLER  
AUGUST 19, 2021 14:50
Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur act as an anchor for the Jewish people. (photo credit: David Holifield/Unsplash)
Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur act as an anchor for the Jewish people.
(photo credit: David Holifield/Unsplash)
As we approach Rosh Hashanah and begin a new year, we again begin the cycle of holidays and rituals that are the rhythm of Jewish life.
I think the brilliance of the Hebrew calendar was its ability to transform itself from an agricultural calendar tied to the seasons to one of both sacred space and sacred time.
One of the first things Judaism did was to transform existing agricultural holidays and celebrations dependent on the Land of Israel into celebrations of the life of Israel.
The Spring Holiday was no longer marking the new life that was awakening in nature, but it was now Passover, marking the exodus from Egypt. The harvest festivals now marked the huts the Children of Israel dwelled in during their stay in the desert and the giving of the Torah.
It was this brilliant change that allowed Jews to connect to the holidays throughout their exiles and geographic wanderings. How else could a Jew freezing in Poland connect to the harvest holiday in ancient Judea? But since the holiday was connected to the historic event in the life of the people, Jews from Babylon, Alexandria, Fez and Chicago were able to truly celebrate and rejoice in a meaningful way.
A man blowing the shofar at the Western Wall days before Rosh Hashanah (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)A man blowing the shofar at the Western Wall days before Rosh Hashanah (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
ONE OF the interesting things about the Hebrew calendar is that while all of these holidays were transformed into celebrations marking the peculiar life of this peculiar people, Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur do not connect to any historic events in the life of the people. (Later Rabbinic Sages found some connections between these days and certain events, but the holiday itself is not connected to those events.)
These two holidays stand alone in their universalism and act as an anchor for the Jewish people, not to get too wrapped up in its own story alone. Rather, they tie it to the larger family of man.
Rosh Hashanah is often called the Jewish New Year, but we Jews see it as the New Year for everyone. It is on this day that the entire world was created. It is on this day that we come together to proclaim God as king of the universe, not just the tribal God of our people.
Yom Kippur is the Day of Atonement for everyone, not just the Jews. It is on this day that the fate of the world is decided.
It is interesting that it is these two holidays – days that mark not the history of Israel but the universal idea of God and God’s kingdom – that are called the High Holy Days. I think we would all do well to pause and reflect on that.
WHAT SPEAKS to me the most about the Hebrew calendar is its ability to create a theme for each holiday. This thematic approach to the particular holiday is a great pedagogic tool.
The lessons of each holiday apply 24 hours a day, 354 days a year. But as humans we cannot relate to the sum total of all the lessons of all the holidays each and every single day. The lessons of Purim in which we learn that God works in the background, pulling the strings like a hidden puppet master, apply every day. The lesson of Hanukkah and its warning against assimilation apply every day. But we cannot function like that. So instead we pick one holiday to concentrate on that theme and then move on to the next.
The theme of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur is that of teshuva, repentance. Ideally we should be doing teshuva every single day of our lives. But since we are human, we cannot be expected to act that way, so these two days are for that lesson and theme.
Every day is really Mother’s Day. Still, in fear of letting that fact turn into the mundane, we instead pick one day a year to celebrate our mothers and motherhood in general. So, too, repentance and reconciliation between us and God and between our fellow human beings should be done every day. The so-called High Holy Days give us the sacred space and time to do that and create a framework to help facilitate that. ■
The writer holds a doctorate in Jewish philosophy and teaches in post-high-school yeshivot and midrashot in Jerusalem.


Tags Judaism Yom Kippur rosh hashanah
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Poland's Holocaust restitution law is an injustice - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

How Israelis can fight the Durban conference's Jew-hatred - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Saying Ashkenazim are elitist won’t change status of Mizrahim - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin

Regional support for Israeli-Palestinian peace - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield

US, Taliban, Afghanistan: Takeaways from the getaway - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
4

Does COVID cause babies to develop differently? - prelim data

A Palestinian woman carrying children waits to leave Gaza through Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities, in the southern Gaza Strip
5

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by