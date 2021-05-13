The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Judaism Jewish Holidays

Shavuot: A holiday about more than just cheesecake - opinion

Even though there are no real ritualistic demands, it has some uncommon customs, including tikkun leil Shavuot, an all-night vigil of Torah study.

By DVORA WAYSMAN  
MAY 13, 2021 14:44
THE TORAH takes center stage on Shavuot. (photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)
THE TORAH takes center stage on Shavuot.
(photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)
 Jews are a gastronomical people. If we played a word-association game, it would be a strong reflex to say apples and honey to Rosh Hashanah; latkes to Hanukkah; hamentashen to Purim, kneidlach to Passover; and cheesecake to Shavuot. But all these foods, luscious as most of them are, belong just on the periphery of the festivals and are incidental symbols of the real meaning.
Shavuot, a festival of mystic revelation, particularly illustrates this. Even though there are no real ritualistic demands, it has some uncommon customs, including tikkun leil Shavuot, an all-night vigil of Torah study. I like to go outdoors alone at exactly midnight because of the belief that at that moment, the heavens open and our prayers ascend straight to God. Whether true or not, it is a mystical moment that is quite thrilling.
The origin of the all-night study session begins with a belief that on the first Shavuot, while waiting to receive the Torah, the Israelites fell asleep. At dawn, Moses had to awaken them, and they came yawning and rubbing their eyes to the foot of Mount Sinai, arriving late for this momentous event. The “tikkun” or correction for this mishap has since been to stay up all night on Shavuot, studying Torah.
There is also the allusion in the Zohar (I:8a) to Shavuot as a mystical wedding between Israel as the bride and the Almighty as groom.
Shavuot is also an agricultural holiday, exactly 50 days after Passover. Even though the classic commandment of bringing bikkurim (first fruits) and offering two loaves of bread from the new crop can no longer be fulfilled because of the destruction of the Temple, here in Israel at kibbutzim and moshavim throughout the country, we can still witness the end of the barley harvest and the beginning of the wheat harvest.
This day is considered Israel’s birthday, when we accepted the Ten Commandments as the moral code by which we would live. By accepting these two tablets, we became God’s “Chosen People,” a term that embarrasses many Jews because they think it implies we have an inherent superiority. It does not mean that we are more beloved than the rest of mankind, but that we were “chosen” for the purpose of embodying Judaism’s values. Our mission is to redeem the world in partnership with the Creator.
We decorate our synagogues with greenery on this festival and we read the Book of Ruth. Set against the background of the barley harvest, it tells how a pagan Moabite woman embraced the faith of Israel out of love and loyalty to her mother-in-law, Naomi. King David, the ancestor of our Messiah, was a descendant of Ruth, and he is believed to have been born and died on Shavuot.
Shavuot, the Festival of Weeks, is also known in the Bible as Hag Hakatzir (the Festival of the Harvest), Hag Habikkurim (the Festival of the First Fruits) and Atzeret (stopping), as it is the last day of the 50-day spring season.
Every Israeli settlement celebrates the holiday in its own way. As the wheat harvest begins, they express in reading, song and dance the joy of the harvester.
No matter how we celebrate this joyous holiday, we should remember that it means more than eating dairy foods and baking cheesecake. The Giving of the Law at Mount Sinai marked our entry into national maturity and is Judaism’s greatest gift to mankind. 
The writer is the author of 14 books. Her latest novel is Searching for Sarah.


Tags Judaism Torah shavuot jewish
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's Jewish, Arab coexistence on a knife's edge - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Oded Revivi

Examining the relationship between Israel and Diaspora Jewry - opinion

 By ODED REVIVI
Emily Schrader

How Palestinians lost Jerusalem to Israel - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Michael M. Cohen

Shavuot: The voice of God in the revelation on Sinai

 By MICHAEL M. COHEN
Douglas Bloomfield

Capitol lynching of Liz Cheney and silence of Jewish orgs. - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
2

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
3

Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant - Watch

Fire at shipyard in Bushehr, Iran, July 15, 2020
4

Chinese rocket Long March 5B crashes near Maldives

Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang
5

Agency working with US military wants Jews to apologize for killing Jesus

An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in Passion Play as part of Good Friday celebrations at the Sanctuary of Kalwaria Zebrzydowska near Krakow, Poland April 19, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by