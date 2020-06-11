The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Judaism

On modern Orthodoxy

I have found that students are confused about Modern Orthodoxy and perceive it as some sort of ‘Diet Orthodoxy’.

By AHARON E. WEXLER  
JUNE 11, 2020 13:02
‘TO BE involved in the modern world, ipso facto means to live a life of constant compromising of Orthodoxy’s rigorous norms.’ (photo credit: TNS)
‘TO BE involved in the modern world, ipso facto means to live a life of constant compromising of Orthodoxy’s rigorous norms.’
(photo credit: TNS)
In 1979, Prof. Lawrence Kaplan, quoting the distinguished sociologist Prof. Samuel Heilman, defined the Modern Orthodox Jew as “one who desires to adhere faithfully to the beliefs, principles and traditions of Jewish law and observance without being either remote from or untouched by life in the contemporary world and who recognizes the mutual demands of traditional Judaism and of modernity.” Kaplan differentiates the Modern Orthodox Jew from “his traditional counterpart who is relatively more isolated from contemporary secular society and who sees such aspects of reality as secular education, English language or occupation outside the Jewish community as infringements upon his life.”
Kaplan then questions whether there is in fact such a thing as a Modern Orthodox Jew in the first place? He writes: “But is the Orthodoxy of the Modern Orthodox Jew, itself, in some sense modern? Does it reflect, in some significant manner, the impact of modernity? Or is his orthodoxy identical, in all essential respects with the orthodoxy of his traditional Orthodox brother? Perhaps the Modern Orthodox Jew simply embodies a traditional orthodoxy co-existing uneasily with a wholly unrelated commitment to modernity. To put the question semantically, does the word modern in ‘Modern Orthodox Jew’ modify the adjective ‘Orthodox’ or the noun ‘Jew’? Granted that the Modern Orthodox Jew exists and even flourishes, is there such an entity as Modern Orthodoxy?”
Four decades have gone by and yet Kaplan’s question is still relevant. Modern Orthodox Jews struggle to identify what Modern Orthodoxy is. Most Modern Orthodox Jews still define themselves by what they “don’t do.” Many of the so-called Modern Orthodox gap-year programs in Israel don’t teach anything about Modern Orthodoxy. There seems to be this assumption that a program is Modern Orthodox because they either explicitly or implicitly encourage their students to get a university degree, preferably at Yeshiva University, as it is perceived as safest.
AFTER MORE than 15 years of teaching in the Modern Orthodox yeshivot and seminaries in Israel, I have found that the students themselves are confused about Modern Orthodoxy and perceive it as some sort of “diet orthodoxy,” same great beliefs, but fewer observances. To quote Kaplan yet again, who is in turn citing Heilman, the Modern Orthodox Jew sees himself as a criminal. He is “in theory committed to meeting the demands of both modernity and Orthodoxy; however, insofar as he perceives these demands as being inherently contradictory, his commitment to the demands of modernity results in his selectively violating or, at the very least, not wholly living up to the full range of the demands that Orthodoxy makes upon him. To be involved in the modern world, ipso facto means to live a life that involves the constant compromising of the rigorous norms of Orthodoxy, norms whose legitimacy the Modern Orthodox Jew fully recognizes; in a word, it means to live a criminal existence.” Often my students will report having spent Shabbat with their “really religious cousins.” When I ask them what they mean by that, they usually explain that they are haredi (ultra-Orthodox). As if there is this understanding that haredi Jews are the ones who are “really religious” while what we do as Modern Orthodox Jews falls short of the real thing.
Heilman sees Modern Orthodoxy as a compromise and views a Modern Orthodox Jew’s visit to a synagogue as a temporary shedding of his modernity to be enveloped by the bastion of real Judaism. But that is not Modern Orthodoxy. Modern Orthodoxy is an embrace of the world through the lens of Torah. It understands that God created us as human beings and human beings we remain, even after our acceptance of the covenant. Torah becomes the prism through which we understand ourselves and the world around us. It is a vehicle to actualize the covenantal relationship we have with God. Being a human and being a Jew complement one another. Even if that means that sometimes we must practice cognitive dissonance.
When asked to define orthodoxy 90 years ago, Rabbi Leo Jung explained that the word “orthodox” was insufficient to explain the nature of Orthodox Judaism as the word itself expressed nothing that was positive about the Jewish faith.
He instead defined orthodoxy as the “genuine historical faith of Israel, based on the revelation of Sinai, the Torah, the bible, the teaching of the rabbis. Orthodoxy is the Jewish expression of Judaism. Orthodoxy embraces worship and charity, public righteousness and private devotion, social service and individual purity.” He defined orthodoxy as “Torah-true” Judaism.
But that is not the entire story, nor can we rely on definitions that are almost a century old. While Orthodox Judaism sees itself as the oldest form of Judaism, the truth is that is simply not the case. Hillel and Rabban Gamliel, Rashi and Maimonides, Rabbi Yosef Karo and Rabbi Moshe Isserles were not Orthodox Jews. To claim differently would not only be an anachronism, but simply incorrect, as there are quite a few differences between what one would consider Orthodox and some of the views and practices of the great rabbis of the past. It would be more correct to define orthodoxy as the most authentic form of Judaism. It is an attempt to preserve the Judaism of the past as it was practiced before the Enlightenment. How that preservation should happen in the 21st century is what defines the differences between modern and haredi Judaism as both struggle to maintain their faith, observances and identity in the global village.
The writer holds a doctorate in Jewish philosophy and teaches in post-high-school yeshivot and midrashot in Jerusalem.


Tags Judaism orthodox jews Modern Orthodox
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why you should wear a mask to prevent a second COVID-19 wave? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Douglas Bloomfield Benjamin Netanyahu hires anti-Joe Biden strategist By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Hannah Brown Spellers, Springsteen, Snowpiercer and (Jimmy) Stewart By HANNAH BROWN
Gershon Baskin The search for a new vision for Israeli-Palestinian peace – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader Hijacking the cause of George Floyd US protests By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
2 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
3 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
4 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
5 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by