The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Parashat Ekev: Your gift or God’s?

The Land of Israel, like all the goods of this world, is God’s gift, but the people must still fight to deserve it.

By DAVID WOLPE  
JULY 29, 2021 20:50
THE ARCHEOLOGICAL site of the City of David. ‘The only people for whom the Land of Israel has ever been their national kingdom are the Jews’ (photo credit: REUTERS)
THE ARCHEOLOGICAL site of the City of David. ‘The only people for whom the Land of Israel has ever been their national kingdom are the Jews’
(photo credit: REUTERS)
In one parasha you have the contradiction that defines much of our lives. Ekev is the expression of opposites, the opposites that, properly understood, enable both compassion and initiative.
On the one hand is the imperative of responsibility. “Ekev tishme’un” – if you listen. Here is the generation of the wilderness laid out in all its glorious irresponsibility. You have consistently disobeyed, the people are reminded. We know that God forbade the generation of Egypt from entering the Promised Land because of faithless ingratitude. When you enter the land, they are warned, your behavior will determine your fate.
The second paragraph of the Shema, contained in our parasha, is perhaps the best-known example of this charge of responsibility. Be good and the rain will fall. Disobey and your crops will not grow. The Torah firmly establishes that what happens to you is a result of what you do.
Yet God says, on the other side – “Do not say to yourself... ‘The Lord has brought me here to take possession of this land because of my righteousness’” (Deut. 9:4). In other words, it is not a consequence of your behavior that you are entering the land. What happens to you is sometimes the inexplicable result of God’s favor or disfavor.
What is responsibility and what is fate? This is not a simple question in general or in any individual life. In politics people debate whether a certain group has succeeded or failed because of effort or environment: are we victims, or victors, because of our choices or our circumstances?
Ekev places both of these ideas before us without seeking to reconcile them. One might conclude that we are to learn that the evil that befalls us we deserve and the good is unearned, but that is too cynical a conclusion. The Torah offers every combination: goodness is acknowledged and sometimes rewarded, good fortune is sometimes unearned (Lot is saved because he is Abraham’s nephew, not through his own decency), and wickedness is not always punished. The Rabbis (and Job before them) make clear that the righteous sometimes suffer and the wicked prosper. Yet at the same time we hold to an ideal that your life is shaped by your actions.
When we ask whether a person’s accomplishments are a result of their own merit or circumstances beyond their control, there is no clear cut answer. Was that person born with a brain that worked? In a society organized to support (or at least permit) the success? If so, we must admit that much of our accomplishments are unearned. Yet many others are born with gifts and do little. Effort and ambition are as determinative as giftedness and good luck.
The story Moses recounts in Ekev of the tablets help us to a partial resolution. The first set of tablets were a gift, and Israel proved unworthy to receive them. For the second set Moses had both to carve them and to build an ark for them. The new tablets were the product of effort, and they endured. They were still God’s gift, but also the result of partnership.
A self-made man, Mark Twain said, is as likely as a self-laid egg. God makes clear to the Israelites and to us that we cannot claim full credit for our successes; without the blessings God has given us, without the labor of those who came before us and those who surround us, no one can succeed. Equally, however, the use we make of these gifts is the measure of our gratitude for them and the quality of our achievements.
The conclusion of Ekev is the ultimate lesson. If you keep these commandments and teach them to your children, in the end you will dwell in the land. We are not promised a frictionless future nor one marked solely by success. But unremitting effort and passionate commitment will in time prevail. We cannot do it on our own, nor can we rely solely on God’s beneficence.
The Land of Israel, like all the goods of this world, is God’s gift, but the people must still fight to deserve it.

The writer is Max Webb Senior Rabbi of Sinai Temple in Los Angeles and the author of David the Divided Heart. On Twitter: @rabbiwolpe.


Tags Torah moses bible parsha parasha
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Roni Daniel: Israel's melting pot personified - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Likud MKs are pawns in Bibi’s game - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Klahr

Israel's government must act to save our children’s education - opinion

 By DAVID KLAHR
Emily Schrader

Iran must be banned from Olympics - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

What is the State of Israel's diplomacy? - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by