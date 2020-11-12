The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Remembering Lord Rabbi Jonathan Sacks

We were so privileged that one of the world’s finest minds was dedicated to thinking about these issues and writing about them, with immense sophistication, in a style that was accessible to all.

By GIDEON SYLVESTER  
NOVEMBER 12, 2020 09:52
Lord Rabbi Jonathan Sacks: 'His output was astonishing and we were the beneficiaries.' (photo credit: EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT/FLICKR)
Lord Rabbi Jonathan Sacks: 'His output was astonishing and we were the beneficiaries.'
(photo credit: EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT/FLICKR)
On Saturday night, with tears streaming down my face, I rent my clothes.
That is what one does when one loses a member of one’s family. It’s also what we do when we lose our closest rabbis. For more than 30 years, Rabbi Jonathan Sacks was my beloved teacher, friend and mentor. I miss him desperately.
I remember as a child hearing the excitement in Golders Green on the arrival of an outstanding new rabbi. A brilliant graduate of Oxford and Cambridge who had been awarded two ordinations; an incredible orator and an iconoclast who refused to don the slightly archaic rabbinic robes that were then de rigueur in British synagogues.
Time passed, and when I was planning my rabbinic career I went to see him. After listening to my anxieties, he assured me of his support, shared stories with me of his own struggles, offered practical advice and then talked to me about the importance of praying to God. I left the meeting grateful for his time, moved by his willingness to share his own vulnerabilities and uplifted by his deep faith.
Our relationship continued, and some years later, Rabbi Sacks spoke at my semicha (ordination) ceremony and inducted me into my first pulpit. His personal advice to me was, “Treat the community as royalty, and they will respond in kind.” Then he added, “Sometimes, you will need a break from them, so take a holiday!”
His sensitivity was extraordinary. Syma Weinberg was director of his office. When her son Marc contracted cancer in Israel, Rabbi Sacks visited him in the hospital and dedicated a book to him. Shortly before Rosh Hashanah, Marc died, leaving behind a young family. Rabbi Sacks flew out for the funeral. Syma was now a grieving mother and grandmother. She confessed that she might not be able to face going to synagogue for Rosh Hashanah that year. Rabbi Sacks understood immediately. “What makes you think God expects you to be to shul this year?” he responded.
There was palpable excitement around his appointment as chief rabbi. He often spoke of how he was inspired by the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s vision of warm, intelligent outreach to every Jew, but he still surprised us all by spending his first Saturday night as chief rabbi on the streets outside a Golders Green bagel bakery, mingling with Jewish teenagers and students. He always had time for young people and once said that he would most like to be remembered not as a chief rabbi or a scholar, but as a rabbi who handed out sweets to children in synagogue.
His informal interactions with youths were matched by careful strategic planning for the community. In his early books, Rabbi Sacks set the agenda for a global Jewish conversation about the state of the community, assimilation and rejuvenation. But he was also a man of action.
He created a fund for the largest-ever investment in Jewish education for Anglo Jewry, then established an organization called Jewish Continuity to oversee it, placing the exceptionally creative Clive Lawton at its head. All Jewish organizations were invited to bid for grants to expand their educational activities. Excited by the initiative, communities across Britain created proposals for new projects. From Jewish puppet shows for infants to yeshiva studies, there was a rush of educational initiatives.
The arrangement exemplified Rabbi Sacks’s belief in empowering people with which he challenged us, his rabbis: “Is a shul a welcoming hotel where the rabbi is the gracious host? Or can we do better and give the people the bricks to help them to build it themselves?”
WHILE EMPOWERING others, he constantly launched his own new initiatives. One of my favorites were the CDs he recorded to celebrate Israel’s 60th birthday. Each disc interspersed his narration of Jewish history with modern music. It was a brilliant way to celebrate Israel and to reach out to people for whom music and history resonated more than books and sermons. The discs were delivered free of charge to every Jew in the country. It was his first foray into using technology, setting the stage for his enthusiastic embrace of the Internet to teach Torah to global audiences.
For most of the year his door was open to me, but every summer, Rabbi Sacks secluded himself in his office to write. He had a brilliant mind, an amazing memory and he read voraciously. His output was astonishing and we were the beneficiaries.
In addition to books of Jewish philosophy and commentaries on the prayer book, Passover Haggadah and weekly Torah portion, he courageously tackled toxic topics that no one else touched, such as how to stem assimilation, how to stop the rift between Reform and Orthodox Jews, religious violence, the relationship between science and religion, and lastly, the role of morality. We were so privileged that one of the world’s finest minds was dedicated to thinking about these issues and writing about them, with immense sophistication, in a style that was accessible to all.
I adored the books and referred to them in all my classes. When I asked my Hebrew University students what they had learned in our course, one of them replied in heavily accented English, “We learned that there is only one Lord, and that is Lord Sacks!”
His writing caught the attention of prime ministers and presidents. Accolades and prizes poured in, but Rabbi Sacks remained on message. Every day, he traversed the country to visit Jewish communities, delivering meticulously prepared speeches, answering questions and giving encouragement to people of every age.
At his retirement event, Rabbi Sacks was feted by a succession of four British prime ministers, the leaders of Catholic and Protestant churches, and prominent journalists. They spoke of him as a “national treasure,” a personal friend, and a man whose books had profoundly impacted their lives. Perhaps the sweetest tribute came from the heir to the throne, Prince Charles, who noted that while they were born in the same year, Rabbi Sacks was retiring while he had not yet started his job! He then described Rabbi Sacks as “a light to the nation.”
In our last conversation, Rabbi Sacks told me about the commentary on the Chumash, the Five Books of Moses, that he was writing. He had so many original ideas to draw upon, but was driving himself harder and harder to formulate fresh interpretations.
“Gideon,” he said, “I have writer’s block. Please daven [pray] for me.”
Rabbi Sacks had battled cancer twice before, but this time it defeated him, and we are bereft. The Talmud tells us that when the students of Rabbi Yehuda Hanasi, the redactor of the Mishna, returned from his funeral, they sat down to eat. Questions quickly arose regarding the procedure for reciting Grace after Meals. The bereaved rabbis then realized that without their teacher, they had nowhere to turn for answers.
We, too, have lost our spiritual father, and we are left with so many unanswered questions. But Rabbi Sacks has bequeathed us his books, articles and videos from which we can draw on his deep love of God, Torah, the Jewish people and its land, to perpetuate his memory and continue his path.
The writer served as rabbi of Radlett United Synagogue and is currently the United Synagogue’s Israel rabbi.


Tags Judaism Jewish World rabbi jonathan sacks diaspora
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo After Erekat's death, it's time for new PA leadership to advance peace By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader It’s time for a female president By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Can Jews on the Right, Left find common ground? – opinion By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN

Most Read

1 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
2 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020
5 Did Trump's gamble on God not work? - Analysis
A camel outside the Old City sports a 'God Bless Trump' banner in celebration of the US President's declaration recognizing the city as Israel's capital.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by