The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Remembering Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, intellectual wonder and Jewish landmark

MIDDLE ISRAEL: One would assume Steinsaltz spent his days and nights ensconced in his study like Lithuania’s Vilna Gaon, America’s Moshe Feinstein or Israel’s Elazar Shach, but he was different

By AMOTZ ASA-EL  
AUGUST 13, 2020 20:51
‘THE TALMUD,’ once said Rabbi Adin Even-Israel Steinsaltz, ‘is difficult to enter because it’s as if someone wrote math in the form of poetry; that is why I aim at a broad readership.’ (photo credit: THE STEINSALTZ CENTER)
‘THE TALMUD,’ once said Rabbi Adin Even-Israel Steinsaltz, ‘is difficult to enter because it’s as if someone wrote math in the form of poetry; that is why I aim at a broad readership.’
(photo credit: THE STEINSALTZ CENTER)
Strolling once in the zoo with a journalist, Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz observed: “When I look in the lion’s eyes I see sadness, when I look in the tiger’s eyes I see murder.”
Driven by such intellectual observation no less than by religious faith, Steinsaltz, who passed away last week at 83, left a literary legacy that future luminaries will be at a loss to contest.
His translation of and commentaries on the Babylonian Talmud is so monumental that it happens only once in a millennium, the previous such accomplishment being Rashi’s.
Comparing both men’s work is impossible. Rashi (1040-1105) did not have printed books, dictionaries, a concordance or the legal codices of Maimonides and Rabbi Yosef Karo. While more than excusable, the fact remains Rashi left out seven Talmudic tractates, whereas Steinsaltz covered all 37, as well as two of the Jerusalem Talmud.
Rashi’s biblical commentary is also incomplete, unlike Steinsaltz’s. Moreover, Steinsaltz also interpreted Maimonides’s voluminous Mishneh Torah and the foundational hassidic text, the Tanya. This is beside an introduction to the Talmud, and some 30 other books, on subjects ranging from commentaries on the Passover Haggadah and the Jewish prayer book to a discussion of the sociology of ignorance.
With such an output, one would assume Steinsaltz spent his days and nights ensconced in his study like Lithuania’s Vilna Gaon, America’s Moshe Feinstein or Israel’s Elazar Shach, all great rabbis who seldom appeared in public.
Steinsaltz was entirely different.
OUTGOING, conversational, eloquent and a Hebrew University graduate in physics, chemistry and math, Steinsaltz enjoyed meeting people, from academics, industrialists, journalists and soldiers, to the Dalai Lama and Pope Francis.
Steinsaltz addressed highbrow audiences at Yale University and the Aspen Institute speaking rich English, and delivered lectures on Army Radio in a contemporary Hebrew aimed, like his writings, at the broad public.
The Talmud’s language – Aramaic – is the lesser problem facing its reader, he explained in a TV interview. “The Talmud,” he said, “is difficult to enter because it’s as if someone wrote math in the form of poetry; that is why I aim at a broad readership, not necessarily Judaic scholars, but people of all types.”
That is why the Steinsaltz Commentary is voweled, punctuated, paragraphed and checkered with historic backgrounds, scientific explanations and graphic illustrations. For instance, a Roman drawing of men casting a die in the context of gamblers’ inadmissibility as witnesses; or a sketch of a black kite, mentioned in a tale about that bird of prey – “common in Babylonia and the Land of Israel, its length 55 cm and its color blackish brown” (Bava Metzia 24b) – having snatched meat from a market stall and dropped it in someone’s property, raising a question about permission to eat that unidentified meat.
Expectedly, Steinsaltz drew ultra-Orthodox fire. Studying Steinsaltz’s commentated Talmud – ruled ultra-Orthodox sage Shach – “removes every spark of sanctity and faith.” Worse, some of his books “include heresies and dishonor the Torah.”
Some of what Steinsaltz originally wrote was indeed indigestible for ultra-Orthodox rabbis, for instance, that King Solomon’s marriage of foreign women was part of a pragmatic diplomacy that “possibly made of him the first proponent of the slogan ‘make love, not war.’”
A man of peace, Steinsaltz mended walls with the ultra-Orthodox rabbis, but the big difference between him and them could not be hidden, and indeed explained not only their suspicions, but also his success: he was raised secular.
BORN IN British Jerusalem to socialist activists – his father traveled to fight in the Spanish Civil War – Steinsaltz became religious in his teens while studying Judaism with a rabbi at his father’s initiative, in line with his motto “better a heretic than an ignoramus.”
Steinsaltz’s Judaism was therefore not the result of training, habit or convention, but fully a matter of judgment, and a reflection of his colorful background; a combination of worldliness and dialecticism that ultra-Orthodoxy could neither produce nor stomach.
Like the rigid sage Shamai, who angrily dismissed a man who wanted to be taught the Torah while standing on one foot, Steinsaltz’s adversaries shunned the other, thus driving a wedge between the learned and the unlearned, and planting walls between modernity and faith.
Steinsaltz, like Shamai’s adversary Hillel, who told the man standing on his one foot “don’t do to others what is hateful for you, the rest is just commentary – go study it,” communicated with the other. It was, in fact, the guiding principle of his life’s work.
Having emerged from the secular world, he knew it intimately and never turned his back at it. Having known science, philosophy, history and art, he once explained on Israeli TV why he thought its cultural programs were inferior to French TV’s, and he happily broadcast a lecture series together with secular philosopher Amos Funkenstein.
Yes, Steinsaltz was an intellectual wonder and a Jewish landmark, but his creation was above all Israeli.
The people who encouraged him to translate the Talmud were Knesset speaker Kadish Luz and prime minister Levi Eshkol. Eshkol personally raised the seed funding, and the project’s first board meeting was held in his office, in the same boardroom where the government of Israel holds its weekly meetings.
Eshkol did not believe in God, but Steinsaltz believed in Eshkol – much the way he believed in the simple person, in the power of knowledge and in the promise of the Jewish state.
Philosopher Gottfried Leibniz, Steinsaltz once observed, thought we live in the best of all worlds, while Voltaire thought we live in the worst of all worlds. Steinsaltz disagreed with both. “I think we live in the worst of all the worlds – that still have hope,” he said, “that is what I say about the State of Israel; I call it Jewish optimism.”
www.MiddleIsrael.net
The writer’s best-selling Mitz’ad Ha’ivelet Hayehudi (The Jewish March of Folly, Yediot Sfarim, 2019) is a revisionist history of the Jewish people’s leadership from antiquity to modernity.


Tags Judaism death Rabbi Adin Even-Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Democrats are sending mixed messages to Jerusalem By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Remembering Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, intellectual wonder and Jewish landmark By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus lockdown is denying people the chance to mourn properly By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Ignorance on Zionism leads to antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
4 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
5 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by