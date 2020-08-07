Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, noted Talmudic scholar, dies at 83



May his memory be a blessing.

יהי זכרו ברוך. Our hearts mourn the passing of Rabbi Adin Even Israel Steinsaltz זצ"ל. He was a man of great spiritual courage, deep knowledge and profound thought who brought the Talmud to Am Yisrael in clear and accessible Hebrew and English.May his memory be a blessing.יהי זכרו ברוך. pic.twitter.com/1aDMproEiO August 7, 2020

"Rabbi Steinsaltz has been a friend of Shaare Zedek for many years and has been treated with devotion in recent years due to his health condition," the hospital said in a statement. "The rabbi's death is a great loss to the Jewish world. We share the grief of the family and of his many students in Israel and around the world."

This work was later translated into French, Spanish, English and Russian, though the translations took many years to complete.

Bayit Yehudi leader Naftali Bennett paid tribute to Steinsaltz saying, "The passing of Rabbi Adin Even-Israel is painful. A fountain of the wisdom of Israel. One of the greatest thinkers and scholars of the last generation. "We owe him a huge debt for making the treasures of the wisdom of Israel accessible in a language deep and equal to every soul. He left behind a huge legacy of love for Israel and love for Torah." Israeli rabbinical organization Tzohar said in a statement, "Tzohar was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, an exceptional leader of both Torah and love for the land. "His life’s work opened countless doors for people to study and helped bridge the diverse communities within the Jewish world," the statement continued. "He will be forever remembered as a teacher defined by passionate caring for his people and spreading the beauty of Judaism all across the globe." Jerusalem Affairs Minister Rafi Peretz eulogized Steinsaltz, calling him "a noble and humble man who with the help of his life's work brought many closer to Judaism - a truly righteous man."Israeli rabbinical organization Tzohar said in a statement, "Tzohar was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, an exceptional leader of both Torah and love for the land."His life’s work opened countless doors for people to study and helped bridge the diverse communities within the Jewish world," the statement continued. "He will be forever remembered as a teacher defined by passionate caring for his people and spreading the beauty of Judaism all across the globe." "With great sadness and a heavy heart, the Steinsaltz Center regrets to announce the passing of our beloved Rav and teacher Harav," the Steinsaltz center said in a statement.Bayit Yehudi leader Naftali Bennett paid tribute to Steinsaltz saying, "The passing of Rabbi Adin Even-Israel is painful. A fountain of the wisdom of Israel. One of the greatest thinkers and scholars of the last generation."We owe him a huge debt for making the treasures of the wisdom of Israel accessible in a language deep and equal to every soul. He left behind a huge legacy of love for Israel and love for Torah."