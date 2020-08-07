The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, noted Talmudic scholar, dies at 83

The rabbi, who is best known for translating the Talmud into modern Hebrew, had been in the hospital with a lung infection since Tuesday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 7, 2020 12:15
Rabbi Adin Even-Israel Steinsaltz (photo credit: THE STEINSALTZ CENTER)
Rabbi Adin Even-Israel Steinsaltz
(photo credit: THE STEINSALTZ CENTER)
Renowned Talmudic scholar Rabbi Adin Even-Israel Steinsaltz died mid-morning Friday after suffering from a serious lung infection, Shaare Zedek medical center reported. He was 83 years old.
Steinsaltz was best known for his translation and commentary on the Talmud.
He was the winner of the Israel Prize for Jewish Studies in 1988, received the President's Medal  in 2012, and the Yakir Yerushalayim prize in 2017.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement, "I mourn from the bottom of my heart the passing of the late Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz - a great scholar, genius in Torah and a wonderful man of spirit.
"I grew up near to Rabbi Steinsaltz in the Jerusalem of my childhood, but I only got to know him personally years later. I met him several times at his house, and heard his fascinating lessons that always made me wiser. These were not lessons in the ordinary sense, but uplifting conversations that embraced the world and its fullness - the Torah, the teachings of Sages, history, philosophy, culture, linguistics, etc. I also read his books that are steeped in wisdom and knowledge, thought and faith."
President Reuven Rivlin also offered condolences, writing on his Twitter account, "Our hearts mourn the passing of Rabbi Adin Even Israel Steinsaltz זצ"ל. He was a man of great spiritual courage, deep knowledge and profound thought who brought the Talmud to Am Yisrael in clear and accessible Hebrew and English. May his memory be a blessing."

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said that Rabbi Steinsaltz managed to reach people who were far from Judaism and brought them closer. "The wisdom and humility of Rabbi Steinsaltz has touched many who mourn today," Lion said.
Steinsaltz had been in Shaare Zedek since Tuesday.
"Rabbi Steinsaltz has been a friend of Shaare Zedek for many years and has been treated with devotion in recent years due to his health condition," the hospital said in a statement. "The rabbi's death is a great loss to the Jewish world. We share the grief of the family and of his many students in Israel and around the world."

Translating the Talmud into modern Hebrew became the center of Rabbi Steinsaltz's life after he founded the Israel Institute for Talmudic publications in 1965, together with the Israeli government. Ultimately he published "The Talmud: The Steinsaltz Edition," which made learning the complicated Jewish text easier and more accessible.
This work was later translated into French, Spanish, English and Russian, though the translations took many years to complete.  
"With great sadness and a heavy heart, the Steinsaltz Center regrets to announce the passing of our beloved Rav and teacher Harav," the Steinsaltz center said in a statement.
Bayit Yehudi leader Naftali Bennett paid tribute to Steinsaltz saying, "The passing of Rabbi Adin Even-Israel is painful. A fountain of the wisdom of Israel. One of the greatest thinkers and scholars of the last generation.
"We owe him a huge debt for making the treasures of the wisdom of Israel accessible in a language deep and equal to every soul. He left behind a huge legacy of love for Israel and love for Torah."
Jerusalem Affairs Minister Rafi Peretz eulogized Steinsaltz, calling him "a noble and humble man who with the help of his life's work brought many closer to Judaism - a truly righteous man."
Israeli rabbinical organization Tzohar said in a statement, "Tzohar was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, an exceptional leader of both Torah and love for the land. 
"His life’s work opened countless doors for people to study and helped bridge the diverse communities within the Jewish world," the statement continued. "He will be forever remembered as a teacher defined by passionate caring for his people and spreading the beauty of Judaism all across the globe."
 
Funeral and Shiva information, please check here.


Tags Israel Judaism Jewish World Steinsaltz
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gamzu intends to open Israel's skies, but so much more needs to be done By JPOST EDITORIAL
With Hezbollah in charge, the destruction of Beirut was matter of time By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Offering to help Lebanon doesn’t mean hailing its flag By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Who will replace Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister? By EHUD OLMERT
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
4 Israel strikes Syria in response to attempted terrorist attack
Attack in Syria on August 25, 2019.
5 Speculation and fear after massive explosion in Beirut
Smoke rises after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by