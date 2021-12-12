RZA partnership brings Tzurba M'Rabanan to Amazon

The Religious Zionists of America's (RZA) Tzurba M'Rabanan book is now available on Amazon, in English, after the Jewish organization partnered with the e-commerce giant to make the text more widely accessible.

RZA, which describes itself as "the umbrella organization for American supporters of Israel’s Religious Zionist movement," promotes Jewish religious life in Israel as well as aliyah and other priorities of Zionist ideology.

Tzurba M'Rabanan includes numerous sources of Jewish law, such as the Tanach, the Gemara and related commentaries. It aims to make the process of studying halacha easier for diaspora Jews with English translations, color coding, and digestible summaries.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The Amazon partnership also simplifies the printing process; whereas previously, the Tzurba had to be ordered ahead of time because it was printed in batches, each copy will now be printed on a per-order basis, decreasing wait times.

Customers can also customize the book so that it only includes relevant subjects, allowing yeshivas to tailor an order to their specific curriculum.

Jerusalem College of Technology Virtual Beit Midrash (credit: JERUSALEM COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY)

The group noted that the development coincides with the "dramatic growth" of its halacha program, "which has seen a near doubling of interested participants and increase in weekly learning groups across North America this year."

"Over the last year, it’s been incredible to watch the rapid growth of Tzurba M’Rabanan," RZA's Executive Vice President, Rabbi Ari Rockoff, said. "... [W]e are thrilled to partner with Amazon, whose publishing and distribution network is better equipped to keep up with demand while our team works to further grow the network of learning opportunities."