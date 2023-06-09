The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism Torah Portion

Parashat Shelah: Perception vs reality through the story of 12 spies

Just as the perception created by the promoter in Herzl’s story defeated the reality of a mediocre singer, so did the perception created by the 10 spies defeat reality.

By GOL KALEV
Published: JUNE 9, 2023 13:17
PRESIDENT ZALMAN SHAZAR (R) (author of the poem ‘Where Are You, Caleb?’) meets with German chancellor Konrad Adenauer (later successor of Otto von Bismarck) in Jerusalem, 1966. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
PRESIDENT ZALMAN SHAZAR (R) (author of the poem ‘Where Are You, Caleb?’) meets with German chancellor Konrad Adenauer (later successor of Otto von Bismarck) in Jerusalem, 1966.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Before delving into analysis of the story of the 12 spies, one needs to comprehend two key aspects of the environment: the pro-Egypt sentiment, and the easily manipulated public opinion.

Pro-Egypt sentiments awakened 

As travel from Sinai began, the quest to return to Egypt reemerged. The previous time such calls to return to Egypt were made – a year prior, during the travel from Egypt to Sinai – it was about Egypt being the lesser of two evils (“It is better for us to serve Egypt than to die in the desert”). Now the campaign has a more appealing message – life in Egypt is good: “We remember the fishery, which we eat in Egypt for free; the cucumbers, and the melons, and the leeks, and the onions, and the garlic.” Not only are they served a fruits-de-mer platter in Egypt, but it is free! 

The pro-Egypt messaging did not end with praising life in Egypt. As we are familiar from modern-day public relations campaigns, it also trashes the alternative – the manna. It then resorts to the good old argument of calamity: The manna is not just displeasing but also dries the soul!: “But now our soul is dried away; there is nothing at all; we have nothing but manna to look to.”

The protest movement seems to be effective. God agrees to provide meat for a full month! (Its consumption turned out to be fatal.) This, along with Moses ceding power to a council of 70 elders, is sufficient to placate the masses for now. Moreover, an unexpected external threat that suddenly emerged (Miriam’s leprosy) united the nation. And so, while the core issue of “to Egypt or to Israel” is unresolved, this round was successfully “shoved under the rug.” This allows the completion of travel to Kadesh. Once in Kadesh, Moses is ready to execute a plan to deal with the pro-Egypt opposition!

Easily manipulated public opinion

The second component of the environment that impacts the dispatching of the 12 spies is the apparent high susceptibility of the Israelites to being influenced.

The Grapes of Canaan by James Tissot (circa 1900). Although the 12 spies brought back a cluster of grapes so large that it took two men to carry it, only two of the 12 brought back a good report of the land. (credit: WIKIPEDIA) The Grapes of Canaan by James Tissot (circa 1900). Although the 12 spies brought back a cluster of grapes so large that it took two men to carry it, only two of the 12 brought back a good report of the land. (credit: WIKIPEDIA)

For months, the nation has been in unison with God and Moses, building the Tabernacle impeccably to God’s specifications, over-donating, engaging in a 12-day inauguration ceremony and beginning the orderly journey toward the Promised Land.

While opposition awakens as travel begins, the Torah emphasizes that this opposition was merely on the fringe. The fire that was meant to counter the ill-talkers was just at the outskirts of the camp, and the “lusting” occurred merely among the fringe multitude (asafsuf).

The core of the nation, one would think, is still in high morale, unaffected by the now two attempts by the pro-Egypt fringe to demoralize them. But this was not the case. As the Torah explains, that fringe was able to influence the rest of the nation: “And the multitude that was among them fell a lusting; and the children of Israel also wept on their part, and said: ‘Would that we were given flesh to eat!’”

How can a small group of people sway public opinion so rapidly from one extreme to another? 

The answer was provided by Theodor Herzl. In 1887, Herzl wrote a seemingly innocuous short story about a talent agent (“impresser” or “promoter”) who turned an unattractive mediocre singer into the star of Europe, using PR techniques such as paying people to storm the box office ahead of her performance. “The fools just follow the masses with closed eyes... From a piece of wood, I created a diva.” Herzl, through the protagonist, explains just how easily public opinions can be swayed: “Next time someone praises a work of art, the spirit of a man, or the beauty of a woman, check carefully who is the speaker: Is he a fool or a promoter?”

In the decade that followed, Herzl carefully studied the strategies of a real-life promoter: Otto von Bismarck, who unified Germany. “And out of what was this unification created? Out of ribbons, flags, songs, speech,” Herzl wrote in 1895.

So if a promoter can turn a mediocre singer into a star, and if Bismarck can turn a collection of principalities and individuals into an empire, it is no surprise that a group on the fringe can turn an entire nation to crave the cuisine of Egypt.

Moses seemingly learns lessons from the pro-Egypt opposition. Internalizing the importance of public perception, he sends a delegation of 12 opinion leaders, “heads of the sons of Israel,” to the Promised Land and tasks them with a clear mandate: “Strengthen.”

The 12 presidents were to come back with fruit of the land. Praising the Promised Land would strengthen the nation, who would proceed toward Israel.

But that is not what happened. Ten of the 12 spies stunned Moses and defected to the pro-Egypt camp, talking ill about the land. In doing so, putting an end to that generation’s quest to come home to the Land of Israel. It would take another 38 years for their descendants to do so.

Perception trumps reality

Indeed, perception created by public relations campaigns often defeats reality. As discussed in the Magazine, when the high-speed train between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv was launched in 2018, an aggressive media campaign instilled broad public perception that trains get stuck in tunnels, often canceled and arrive late. In spite of a stunning on-time record of over 95%, one could not convince a person in Tel Aviv that I took the train from Jerusalem and it worked! (see Magazine article: The Jerusalem fast-train vs the powerful media, May 2019).

Just as the perception created by the promoter in Herzl’s story defeated the reality of a mediocre singer; just as the perception of the glamorous life of fruits-de-mer cuisine in Egypt defeated the reality of “iron plant” enslavement, so did the perception created by the 10 spies of “a land eating its inhabitants” defeat the reality stated by Joshua and Caleb: “The land is very very good.” ■

The writer is author of Judaism 3.0: Judaism’s Transformation to Zionism (Judaism-Zionism.com). For more of his biblical analysis, see ParashaAndHerzl.com



Tags Judaism Torah bible parasha Spies
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

Who were the IDF soldiers killed at the Egyptian border?

Clockwise from top right corner: Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan.
3

This Israeli nudist beach is ranked in the top 20 of its kind worldwide

Sign outside a nudist beach in New Jersey; illustrative.
4

IDF to probe terror killing of three Israeli soldiers by Egyptian policeman

View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023.
5

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by