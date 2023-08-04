The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism Torah Portion

Parashat Ekev: True to the text, true to thyself

The Amidah intentionally opens with the biblical verse “The great, mighty and awesome God” (Deut 10:17), knowing the full tapestry of biblical and rabbinic insights woven into its words.

By MICHAEL M. COHEN
Published: AUGUST 4, 2023 12:05
A BASEBALL team will never win a game by everyone only trying to hit home runs. (photo credit: Jose Francisco Morales/Unsplash)
A BASEBALL team will never win a game by everyone only trying to hit home runs.
(photo credit: Jose Francisco Morales/Unsplash)

The Amidah, the “standing prayer,” opens with a description of “the great, mighty and awesome God,” a direct quote from this week’s parsha, Ekev (Deut .10:17).

As with many biblical verses used in the siddur, the words are important due to the message they convey and because of where they are found within the biblical text. The larger context transmits additional theological beliefs and values.

Having said that, the context of our verse is: “So circumcise the foreskin of your hearts, and do not be stiff-necked any longer. For the Lord your God is the God of gods and the Lord of lords, the great God, mighty and awesome, who shows no partiality and takes no bribes, providing justice for the orphan and widow, loving the sojourner residing among you by giving them food and clothing. So you are to love those sojourners, for you yourselves were sojourners in Egypt” (Deut. 10: 16-19). 

Not just a description of God, but a reminder of loyalty

The location of our verse within the Torah lets us know that we are talking about more than a description of God; we are also being reminded of our loyalty to God, and our responsibility to those with less power within our communities – the latter being one way we show our fidelity to God. 

The placement of this verse at the beginning of the Amidah reminds us that when we approach God, we also need to be cognizant of our relationships and responsibilities to those around us.

Torah scroll (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Torah scroll (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

But there is also another profound message and lesson that comes with our verse and explains why it is positioned at the opening of the Amidah. For that insight, we need to turn to a Talmudic discussion.

“Rabbi Joshua ben Levi said (Yoma 69b): “Why were they called the Men of the Great Assembly? Because they restored the crown of the divine attributes to its ancient completeness. Moses had come and said, ‘the great, the mighty, and the awesome God’ (Deut. 10:17). Then Jeremiah came and said, ‘Aliens are carrying on in God’s temple; where then are God’s awesome deeds?’ Hence [when he prayed, Jeremiah] omitted [the word] ‘awesome’ [saying only] ‘the great and mighty God’” (Jeremiah 32:18).

Jeremiah changed the words of Moses because he had a different experience of God than Moses did. 

The Talmud (Yoma 69b) continues with a similar example: “Daniel came and said: ‘Aliens are enslaving God’s children; where are God’s mighty deeds?’ Hence [Daniel] omitted the word ‘mighty’ when he prayed, [saying only] ‘The great and awesome God’” (Dan. 9:4). 

Like Jeremiah, the prophet Daniel also changed Moses’ words because his familiarity with God was not equal to Moses’. Both of these examples model for us that simply mouthing the words of the tradition without believing them is not the correct path. Rather, we should believe what we say, especially to and about God.

Be that as it may, the Talmud (Yoma 69b) then takes a different direction: “But [the Men of the Great Assembly] came and said: ‘On the contrary, therein lie God’s mighty deeds that God suppresses God’s wrath, that God extends long-suffering to the wicked.’” 

They first address Daniel, and in so doing teach a very deep lesson. We usually associate might with the use of power, strength, and force. The rabbis, in this instance, say the opposite. 

Might can also be expressed by not utilizing one’s power, strength, and force. 

A baseball team will never win a game by everyone only trying to hit home runs (long ball). Sacrifice bunting (small ball) etc., must also be utilized. Having the wisdom to know when a situation calls for one over the other is the best use of one’s might. The rabbis, knowing how easy it is to want to resort to force, go so far as to say (in Pirke Avot 4:1):

“Who is mighty? One who conquers his[/her] passions, as it is said (Prov 16:32): ‘One who is slow to anger is better than the mighty; and one who rules his[/her] spirit (is greater) than one who conquers a city.’” 

Returning to our Talmudic discussion, the rabbis then turn to Jeremiah’s lack of feeling God’s awesomeness:

“Therein lie God’s awesome powers, for but for fear of God, how could our nation persist among the nations?” (Yoma 69b).

Rabbi David Hartman, in A Living Covenant: The innovative spirit in traditional Judaism, explains the rabbis’ thinking regarding these passages: “They were able to recognize the might and awesomeness of God in His ability to restrain Himself and not wrathfully strike down the oppressors of Israel… they saw their God now manifesting His power through ‘mighty’ patience and ‘awesome’ compassion. With this bold and ingenious reinterpretation, they shifted the focus of the notion of divine power from external victorious power to the inner power of God’s patience with human beings.”

The rabbis allow themselves the freedom, or the power, to expand the understanding of what words mean. As Rabbi Ismar Schorsch notes, “In the final analysis, the difference between the two positions, that of Jeremiah and Daniel on the one hand, and that of the Men of the Great Assembly on the other, comes down to the difference between the literalist and the non-literalist.”

Each confronts realities that crash into the words they have been given by Moses. For the literalists, the elimination of certain words is how the text remains relevant and true, while for the non-literalists, audacious interpretation is the answer. While different in approaches, both utilize sincerity and frankness. 

Both approaches, as we have seen, are found within the tradition; and while the rabbis endorse the more open non-literal position and interpretation of the text, they ask: “But how could sages [i.e. Jeremiah and Daniel] abolish something established by Moses? Rabbi Eleazar said: ‘Since they knew that the Holy One, blessed be God, insists on truth, they would not ascribe false things to God’” (Yoma 69b).

In this closing of this Talmudic discussion, the final word on this matter, which often is the summing up message, the rabbis acknowledge that truth is found through integrity and honesty – the foundation stone of our theological quest. Gazing into the mirror of honesty is not always easy. As Gloria Steinem says, “The truth will set you free, but first it will p*** you off!”

The Amidah intentionally opens with the biblical verse “The great, mighty and awesome God” (Deut 10:17), knowing the full tapestry of biblical and rabbinic insights woven into its words. Wrapped in that tallit of discernment, we are then ready to approach God.  ■

The writer, a Reconstructionist rabbi, is rabbi emeritus of the Israel Congregation in Manchester Center, Vermont. He teaches at the Arava Institute for Environmental Studies at Kibbutz Ketura and at Bennington College.



Related Tags
God
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
3

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
4

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
5

Antarctic pyramid-shaped structure under ice sheets sparks curiosity

ANTARCTICA – a raw, pristine, natural, protected and cherished environment.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by