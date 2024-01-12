Parashat Va'era: The power of a mission

At the end of last week’s Torah portion, we read about Moses arriving in Egypt on a mission from God. His task was, along with his brother Aaron, to instruct Pharaoh to release the Israelites, the people enslaved in Egypt for many years. The mission, as expected, failed. Pharaoh adamantly refused to release the Israelites and, to make matters worse, he commanded to intensify their workload.

If until now the Israelites were provided with building materials, now, due to Moses’ “audacity” of instructing Pharaoh to release the Israelites, Pharaoh ordered not to supply them with building materials. Consequently, the people had to produce the bricks themselves, having no materials, to build the cities for Pharaoh.

The result of this intensified labor was a bitter complaint from the Israelites against Moses and Aaron. The Torah recounts the encounter between the Israelite foremen, responsible for the pace of work, and Moses and Aaron as they exited Pharaoh’s palace. The foremen accused the two of causing harm to the Israelites:

“And they said to them: ‘May the Lord look upon you and judge you, for you have made our scent foul in the eyes of Pharaoh and in the eyes of his servants, to place a sword in their hands to kill us’” (Exodus 5:21).

Moses seemingly accepted their words and turned to God with a complaint:

“And Moses returned to the Lord and said: ‘Lord, why have You harmed this people? Why have You sent me? Since I came to Pharaoh to speak in Your name, he has harmed this people, and You have not saved Your people’” (Exodus 5:22-23).

Moses acknowledges that his actions worsened the condition of the Israelites, which was already difficult, and he laments the way God acted, sending him to Pharaoh instead of saving the people in a different manner.

God’s response to Moses is twofold. Initially, God reassures Moses and promises him: “Now you will see what I will do to Pharaoh, for with a strong hand he will send them out, and with a strong hand he will drive them out of his land.” Subsequently, a new dialogue begins with God directly addressing Moses:

“And God spoke to Moses and said to him: ‘I am the Lord. And I appeared to Abraham, to Isaac, and to Jacob... and My name, the Lord, I did not make known to them. And also, I established My covenant with them to give them the land of Canaan, the land of their dwelling’” (Exodus 6:2-4).

God's promises

WHAT IS the connection between Moses’ words and God’s response, recounting His relationship with the forefathers, Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob? Rashi, the medieval French commentator, explains the matter in the following way:

“I appeared to the forefathers – I promised them promises... And I established My covenant with them to give them the land of Canaan, and yet, none of them inherited the land in their lifetime.”

Rashi later provides examples of promises that God made to the forefathers, promises that were not fulfilled in their lifetimes. Despite this, the forefathers did not complain and continued to believe in God and follow the path He had set for them.

God promised the forefathers the land of Canaan, yet none of them personally inherited the land. God tells Moses that he, too, must walk in the ways of the forefathers and believe in God’s words, even if they seem to lead to an opposite outcome.

How did the forefathers muster the strength to believe in promises that did not come true in their lifetimes? It was because they lived with a sense of mission. They understood the goal they were striving for, and even if there were difficulties along the way, the destination did not change.

In these words, God sought to educate Moses to live with a sense of mission. Moses was tasked with carrying out God’s instructions and believing that in the end, redemption would come to the Israelites.

Having a sense of mission is the secret that grants a person strength.

Anyone who lives with a sense of mission – whether it is significant or relatively small, whether it is directed toward many or toward close family members – draws special strength to overcome difficulties. Setting a goal, fulfilling a mission, and having a purpose is the secret to facing challenges and achieving success.■

The writer is rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites.